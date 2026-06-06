ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Gen Z Moment: Cockroach Janata Party Holds Maiden Protest Demanding Resignation Of Education Minister Pradhan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in blue, its spokespersons Saurav Das and Vijeta Dahiya, and Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid tight security and a heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, supporters of the online movement 'Cockroach Janata Party' assembled at Delhi's Jantar Mantar early Saturday morning to stage the party's first major protest.

Hundreds of people, mostly Gen Z, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.

Gathering from around 8 am, demonstrators raised slogans and concerns over what they described as a deteriorating education system, alleged irregularities surrounding NEET 2026, the CBSE paper evaluation process, and a range of issues affecting young people across the country.

With placards in hand and slogans echoing through the protest site, participants sought to draw attention to growing frustration among students and job aspirants. The maiden demonstration marked the CJP's attempt to position itself as a voice for youth-centric concerns, placing education, examinations, and employment-related challenges at the centre of its public agenda.

Demonstrators at the protest site in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. (PTI)

As the morning progressed, the crowd steadily swelled, with a large number of people arriving at the protest site by noon. Demonstrators intensified their campaign by raising slogans against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanding his resignation over NEET paper leakage and CBSE issues.

The chants echoed across Jantar Mantar as protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the handling of examinations, student welfare, and broader educational policies.