India's Gen Z Moment: Cockroach Janata Party Holds Maiden Protest Demanding Resignation Of Education Minister Pradhan
Demonstrators intensified their campaign by raising slogans against Union Minister Pradhan and demanding his resignation over NEET paper leakage and CBSE issues, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid tight security and a heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, supporters of the online movement 'Cockroach Janata Party' assembled at Delhi's Jantar Mantar early Saturday morning to stage the party's first major protest.
Hundreds of people, mostly Gen Z, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.
Gathering from around 8 am, demonstrators raised slogans and concerns over what they described as a deteriorating education system, alleged irregularities surrounding NEET 2026, the CBSE paper evaluation process, and a range of issues affecting young people across the country.
With placards in hand and slogans echoing through the protest site, participants sought to draw attention to growing frustration among students and job aspirants. The maiden demonstration marked the CJP's attempt to position itself as a voice for youth-centric concerns, placing education, examinations, and employment-related challenges at the centre of its public agenda.
As the morning progressed, the crowd steadily swelled, with a large number of people arriving at the protest site by noon. Demonstrators intensified their campaign by raising slogans against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanding his resignation over NEET paper leakage and CBSE issues.
The chants echoed across Jantar Mantar as protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the handling of examinations, student welfare, and broader educational policies.
Several youths had banners and placards in their hands highlighting their grievances. The protest underscored the resonance of these issues among students, parents, and young job aspirants who gathered to voice their concerns.
While the youth protesters remained within the designated barricaded area, raising concerns over education-related issues and demanding reforms, a separate group of individuals gathered outside the protest zone and began demonstrating their opposition to the event. The security personnel intervened swiftly. To prevent any confrontation and maintain order, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces moved the opposing group away from the area. The prompt action by security authorities ensured that the protest continued peacefully and that no untoward incidents disrupted the proceedings at Jantar Mantar.
At around 1 pm, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk arrived at the protest site. Referring to critics who had claimed that only a handful of people would attend, Dipke gestured toward the crowd and remarked, "They said the cockroaches would never come out onto the ground," before pointing to the gathering.
Wangchuk, speaking at the protest site, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.
In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."
Landed.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026
Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga!
Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude.
We have to lead this movement with love and peace! https://t.co/HgDSf2gX0U
Speaking to EVT Bharat, Harvinder, a Delhi resident, said, "I came here to support the youth protest. I want to ask the authorities one question: Why have these 'cockroaches' emerged in the system? It is because the system has rotted somewhere. If the system had functioned properly, these cockroaches would not have appeared."
Expressing similar views, Reena Anand from Delhi, who came to support the youth, told ETV Bharat, "Of course, the youth’s message will reach the authorities, and I hope they will consider it carefully for the betterment of students."
Mahavir Prasad Sharma, a retired person and resident of Haryana who came to boost the morale of the protesting youth, told ETV Bharat, "Whenever I see young people raising their genuine concerns, I support them, that's why I came to protest."
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