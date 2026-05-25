ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janata Party Founder Moves Delhi HC Against Blocking Of X Account

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of the party's X (formerly Twitter) account, alleging that the government suspended the handle citing national security concerns. Dipke, whose satirical political outfit recently became a viral sensation online for its memes and sarcastic commentary on governance and public issues, has also alleged that the party's Instagram account, website and backup social media handles were taken down as part of a wider crackdown on the movement.

According to Dipke, the official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janata Party was hacked, resulting in the loss of access to the page. In posts shared from his personal X handle, he further claimed that his personal Instagram account was also compromised, while the party's X account was withheld and its backup account removed. "Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. The Instagram page was hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back-up account also taken down," Dipke wrote.