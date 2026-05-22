Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Receives Threats; Family Fears For His Safety
Other relatives feel Dipke should contest in Assembly polls, expressing confidence that the former AAP social media campaign manager will do well in politics.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday in the afternoon, Abhijeet Dipke, the new sensation for GenZ wrote a post on X, describing the threats he has been receiving.
He shared a screenshot of a message received in Hindi, written in English letters, "Abhi toh number mila hai. Tera ghar milne mei der nahi hai. (We have just found your number. It won't take time to locate your house)". The sender tried calling and asked whether Dipke was still in India.
Since last three days, Dipke and his newly-launched satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has beeen in the headlines, as the political voice for disgruntled youth, angered by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial comments during a hearing, when he allegedly compared unemployed young people in journalism or activism with cockroaches and parasites. Later he denied this, saying his target was those who get fake degrees and enter the professions.
Family Fears For Him
Since Dipke launched the CJP, it has resonated with India's youth and received extensive coverage, both in India and abroad. However, the immense popularity has left his family fearing for him. They feel he should pursue a well-placed job rather than enter politics. Given the current state of politics, they told the media, they fear anything untoward could happen to him. Conversely, his relatives have expressed confidence in his ability, and said the CJP should contest in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections, as they believe 10-15 legislators can get elected.
Dipke originally hails from Hingoli district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. His father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, settled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for professional reasons. Bhagwanrao lives in the Waluj Mahanagar-1 area. He previously served as a Deputy Engineer at the Waluj Industrial Estate, and retired a year ago. His mother, Anita, is a housewife.
"Abhijeet has been a quiet and reserved child since childhood. He moved to Pune for higher studies. There, he initially attempted to pursue a degree in engineering. However, he had little interest in the subject, so his sister advised him to pursue a field which truly appealed to him," said Anita.
Since his sister had completed her own higher education abroad, Abhijeet, too, decided to pursue higher studies overseas. "Our family's wish was that he complete his higher studies and become a high-ranking official. We never envisioned him entering politics. He has been an extremely honest individual since childhood. He detests any form of dishonesty or unethical conduct. We felt rather than getting entangled in politics, he should simply secure a good, stable job," said mother Anita.
"I truly wish he hadn't entered politics. In today's times, one can never be certain who might cause harm to whom. Given that our son has spearheaded such a campaign on social media, his actions may very well have displeased a number of people. We live in fear that something untoward could happen to him on his return from the US," said father Bhagwanrao.
However, Abhijeet's relatives in Hingoli expressed delight at the overwhelming response he has been receiving. "He should now launch his own political party and become the voice of unemployed youth. He should contest Legislative Assembly elections. Not only is his own victory certain, but at least 10-15 candidates he fields will also get elected, to channel the public's resentment against the government's policies. We would have no objection if he were to set his sights on becoming the Chief Minister," said his uncle Vilas Dipke.
"At first, everyone found it amusing, but within a few days, he began receiving a massive response. If Abhijeet does indeed start a political party, we are resolved to extend our full support to him," declared the youth from his native village in the Hingoli taluka.
Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?
Dipke is a political communication strategist and digital content creator. He has graduated in Journalism from Pune before pursuing MS in Public Relations from Boston University, and leverages digital tools to shape public discourse. During his studies in Boston, he continued to pursue engagement in Indian politics. He volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was involved in their social media campaign between 2020 and 2023. He uses satire in his political messaging, setting as qualification for joining CJP as "lazy, unemployed, chronically online" and "having the ability to rant professionally".
During the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, he managed the AAP's social media 'memes' division. Notably, he countered BJP's controversial slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the traitors of the nation)" with a witty retort: "Desh ke ganwaron ko, school bhejo saalon ko (Send the country's idiots to school)".
After CJI Surya Kant's controversial reference to unemployed youth as "cockroaches", on a whim, he announced the CJP on social media and within minutes, circulated a Google form to join the party, receiving unprecedented response. In no time, the initiative resonated with hundreds of thousands of young people, who began registering their support. Within days, the CJP social media pages garnered millions of followers.
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