ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Receives Threats; Family Fears For His Safety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday in the afternoon, Abhijeet Dipke, the new sensation for GenZ wrote a post on X, describing the threats he has been receiving.

He shared a screenshot of a message received in Hindi, written in English letters, "Abhi toh number mila hai. Tera ghar milne mei der nahi hai. (We have just found your number. It won't take time to locate your house)". The sender tried calling and asked whether Dipke was still in India.

Since last three days, Dipke and his newly-launched satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has beeen in the headlines, as the political voice for disgruntled youth, angered by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial comments during a hearing, when he allegedly compared unemployed young people in journalism or activism with cockroaches and parasites. Later he denied this, saying his target was those who get fake degrees and enter the professions.

Family Fears For Him

Since Dipke launched the CJP, it has resonated with India's youth and received extensive coverage, both in India and abroad. However, the immense popularity has left his family fearing for him. They feel he should pursue a well-placed job rather than enter politics. Given the current state of politics, they told the media, they fear anything untoward could happen to him. Conversely, his relatives have expressed confidence in his ability, and said the CJP should contest in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections, as they believe 10-15 legislators can get elected.

Dipke originally hails from Hingoli district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. His father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, settled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for professional reasons. Bhagwanrao lives in the Waluj Mahanagar-1 area. He previously served as a Deputy Engineer at the Waluj Industrial Estate, and retired a year ago. His mother, Anita, is a housewife.

"Abhijeet has been a quiet and reserved child since childhood. He moved to Pune for higher studies. There, he initially attempted to pursue a degree in engineering. However, he had little interest in the subject, so his sister advised him to pursue a field which truly appealed to him," said Anita.

Since his sister had completed her own higher education abroad, Abhijeet, too, decided to pursue higher studies overseas. "Our family's wish was that he complete his higher studies and become a high-ranking official. We never envisioned him entering politics. He has been an extremely honest individual since childhood. He detests any form of dishonesty or unethical conduct. We felt rather than getting entangled in politics, he should simply secure a good, stable job," said mother Anita.