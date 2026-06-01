ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Is Back: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India On Jun 6

Members of the Indian Democratic Youth Association wear 'cockroach masks' during a rally against the central government in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu ( IANS )

New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the parody political party Cockroach Janta Party, which took the Internet by storm on Monday said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.