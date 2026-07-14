ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Told: Cockpit, Crash Recordings Off‑limits To Public In AI‑171 Tragedy

The wreckage of ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that cockpit voice recordings and airborne image data from crashes will not be made public.

The AAIB's response came to pleas from Pushkar Raj Sabharwal—father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, who died in the June 12 Air India Flight AI‑171 disaster—and others. The Boeing 787‑8, bound for London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel complex shortly after take‑off from Ahmedabad, bursting into flames and killing 241 of the 242 onboard, along with 19 people on the ground.

The Director General, AAIB, in a counter affidavit, said: "Rule 17(5) specifically and separately provides that the audio content of cockpit voice recordings as well as image and audio content of airborne image recordings shall not be disclosed to the public.”

"This is an absolute statutory prohibition. Prayer (ii) of the writ petition, which seeks direction to furnish cockpit voice recordings and related material to an external committee, is directly inconsistent with the mandatory protections under Rule 17(1) and Rule 17(5) read with Schedule C of the Rules, 2025," it added.

The affidavit said that these protections serve a critical purpose: they preserve the candour of witnesses, the independence of investigators, the integrity of the no-blame investigation process, and India's international obligations.

The affidavit said if witnesses and persons involved in aircraft operation know that their statements may be disclosed in litigation or public proceedings, they will become guarded or unwilling cooperate, thereby defeating the very purpose of the safety investigation.