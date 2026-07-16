CoBRA Commandos Trained In Assam Before Manipur Deployment; CRPF Tightens SOP After Deadly Ambush
Elite anti-Naxal force undergoes specialised training in Silchar on crowd control and counter-insurgency before deployment in violence-hit Manipur, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Months before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed two battalions of its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in Manipur, its personnel underwent specialised training in Assam’s Silchar. The personnel were trained on crowd control techniques, handling civil unrest, area domination, convoy protection etc.
The CRPF has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its units deployed in the state following the recent killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Senior security officials told ETV Bharat that the CoBRA battalions, originally raised for anti-Naxal operations in Left Wing Extremism-affected states, underwent an intensive training programme in Silchar before being inducted into Manipur.
“The training was designed to familiarise the commandos with the unique operational challenges in the state, where security forces are dealing not only with insurgent groups but also with ethnic tensions and law-and-order situations,” the official said.
According to officials, the training module included crowd control techniques, handling civil unrest, area domination, convoy protection, operating in mixed population centres, intelligence-based operations and coordinated action with other Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and the Manipur Police.
The commandos were also briefed on local terrain, standard operating procedures for operations in sensitive areas and measures to minimise civilian casualties during security operations.
Officials said the orientation in Silchar was considered essential because the nature of operations in Manipur differs considerably from the anti-Maoist missions that CoBRA units have traditionally undertaken in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.
Following the deadly ambush in Ukhrul last week, the CRPF has simultaneously tightened its operational protocols for all personnel deployed in Manipur. A senior security official said fresh instructions have been issued to company commanders to eliminate avoidable risks during deployment.
“We have instructed to stop any form of unplanned movement,” the official said.
Under the revised SOP, all troop movement must be properly planned and coordinated, with greater emphasis on intelligence inputs, route sanitisation and operational preparedness before patrols or deployments. Officials said the objective is to reduce vulnerabilities and prevent security personnel from being exposed to surprise attacks.
Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others were injured on July 6, when heavily armed militants ambushed a convoy in the Ukhrul district. The attackers detonated IEDs near a bridge before opening heavy gunfire on the patrol.
Significantly, to strengthen mobility and troop protection, the CRPF has also deployed around 100 Marksman armoured vehicles in Manipur. These vehicles are being used for patrolling, area domination and troop movement in vulnerable districts, providing enhanced protection against ambushes and hostile fire.
Security officials said the Centre has maintained a strong deployment of Central Armed Police Forces across Manipur to support ongoing efforts to restore normalcy. More than 300 companies are currently deployed in the state, including 206 companies of the CRPF, 100 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 21 companies of the Assam Rifles, six companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and five companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Meanwhile, recent joint operations by security forces in Manipur have resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of illegal weapons. Government records show that forces have seized 11 AK-series rifles, three M-series rifles, seven rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers, mortars and other arms and ammunition from different parts of Manipur.
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