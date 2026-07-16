ETV Bharat / bharat

CoBRA Commandos Trained In Assam Before Manipur Deployment; CRPF Tightens SOP After Deadly Ambush

New Delhi: Months before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed two battalions of its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in Manipur, its personnel underwent specialised training in Assam’s Silchar. The personnel were trained on crowd control techniques, handling civil unrest, area domination, convoy protection etc.

The CRPF has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its units deployed in the state following the recent killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Senior security officials told ETV Bharat that the CoBRA battalions, originally raised for anti-Naxal operations in Left Wing Extremism-affected states, underwent an intensive training programme in Silchar before being inducted into Manipur.

“The training was designed to familiarise the commandos with the unique operational challenges in the state, where security forces are dealing not only with insurgent groups but also with ethnic tensions and law-and-order situations,” the official said.

According to officials, the training module included crowd control techniques, handling civil unrest, area domination, convoy protection, operating in mixed population centres, intelligence-based operations and coordinated action with other Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and the Manipur Police.

The commandos were also briefed on local terrain, standard operating procedures for operations in sensitive areas and measures to minimise civilian casualties during security operations.

Officials said the orientation in Silchar was considered essential because the nature of operations in Manipur differs considerably from the anti-Maoist missions that CoBRA units have traditionally undertaken in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Following the deadly ambush in Ukhrul last week, the CRPF has simultaneously tightened its operational protocols for all personnel deployed in Manipur. A senior security official said fresh instructions have been issued to company commanders to eliminate avoidable risks during deployment.