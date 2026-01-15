ETV Bharat / bharat

Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani Boat With 9 Crew Members For Illegally Entering Indian Waters

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani fishing boat with nine crew members inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line, officials said on Thursday. The boat is being brought to Porbandar, they said.

“In a swift and precise night operation, an Indian Coast Guard ship, while on patrol in the Arabian Sea, sighted a Pakistani fishing boat inside Indian waters near the notional International Maritime Boundary Line on January 14, 2026,” Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said in a post on X.

When challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards the Pakistani side, he said. “However, the ICG ship intercepted and boarded the boat in Indian waters. A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat, Al-Madina,” he added.