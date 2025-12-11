ETV Bharat / bharat

Coast Guard Seizes Pak Boat In Indian Waters, Apprehends 11 Crew Members

The Indian Coast Guard, in a swift action on Wednesday, "apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 11 crew inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said in a post on X.

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani fishing boat and apprehended 11 crew members operating illegally in the Indian waters, officials said on Thursday. The detainees have been handed over to Jakhau Marine Police in Gujarat for further investigation, they said.

This interdiction underscores the Coast Guard's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international laws within the Maritime Zones of India (MZI), he said.

"Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy," he added. The ICG also confirmed the interception.

"The Indian Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters. This decisive action reflects the unwavering vigilance of the ICG and India's firm resolve to protect its maritime frontiers and uphold international maritime law within the MZI. Relentless surveillance and proactive operation remain the bedrock of our maritime security strategy," it said on X.