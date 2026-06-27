ETV Bharat / bharat

Coast Guard Commissions Indigenous Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Akshay In Goa

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday commissioned ICGS Akshay, a new-generation fast patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited, to strengthen maritime security, search and rescue operations and coastal surveillance. The indigenous ship was formally inducted into service at Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco in the presence of senior Coast Guard officials and government dignitaries.

Designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel has been built under the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, showcasing the country's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The vessel, named "Akshay", meaning "indestructible", symbolises the Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding the country's maritime interests and ensuring safe, secure and clean seas, an official statement said.

As per the statement, the fast patrol vessel will undertake a wide range of missions, including maritime law enforcement, coastal security, search and rescue operations, marine environmental protection and assistance to mariners in distress. It will be commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Deepak Choubey.