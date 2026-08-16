ETV Bharat / bharat

COAS Gen Seth Departs On Official Visit To Nepal From August 17 To 19

New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth departed on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19.

The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.

On August 17, the COAS will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters. He will interact with the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations, Nepali Army on issues of mutual interest.

Thereafter, General Dhiraj Seth will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where, in keeping with the unique tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, he will be conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel.