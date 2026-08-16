COAS Gen Seth Departs On Official Visit To Nepal From August 17 To 19
The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth departed on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19.
The visit aims to further strengthen the close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between India and Nepal.
On August 17, the COAS will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters. He will interact with the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations, Nepali Army on issues of mutual interest.
Thereafter, General Dhiraj Seth will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where, in keeping with the unique tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, he will be conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel.
On August 18, the COAS will address the student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers. He will also interacting with senior dignitaries of Nepal on issues of mutual interest.
#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS proceeded on an official visit to #Nepal today. The visit aims to further foster mutual understanding, exchange views on aspects of common interest and strengthen bilateral #DefenceCooperation between the two Nations.#IndiaNepalFriendship… pic.twitter.com/Nx9aCWtZUR— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 16, 2026
On August 19, General Seth will attend an ex-servicemen rally at Pokhara, felicitate Veer Naris and Gallantry Awardees and interact with Indian Army Veterans. He will return to India the same day.
India and Nepal are two nations with shared historical, social and cultural linkages which remain unparalleled in the world. Terms fondly referred to as the ‘Roti Beti Ka Rishta’, the Janakpur-Ayodhya and the Lumbini-Bodhgaya connect make the nations natural partners with symbiotic relations. The partnership between India and Nepal is defined by the democratic principles and shared interest in ensuring regional peace and stability, said a PIB release.
The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal and will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two Armies, it added.
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