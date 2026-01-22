ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Ministry Questions Singareni Over Naini Mine Tender Irregularities

Hyderabad: The Union Coal Ministry has raised serious concerns with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) over alleged irregularities in the tender process for selecting a Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the Naini coal mine in Odisha.

On Wednesday, Joint Secretary K. Sanjeev Kumar reviewed the tenders via an emergency video conference from Delhi. He questioned why SCCL's Board of Directors, chaired by Krishna Bhaskar and Telangana's Principal Secretary (Finance), and company directors, failed to thoroughly discuss the tender rules beforehand.

Kumar also probed allegations of corruption and the delay in issuing site visit certificates to prospective bidders, despite tenders not yet open. It is learnt that SCCL officials clarified that the tender window runs from January 22 to 29, so no submissions or rejections have occurred.

They attributed the site visit delays to ongoing processes. The controversy echoes a 2016 tender cancellation after then-MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy complained to Prime Minister Modi about favouritism.