Coal Ministry Begins Probe Into Singareni's Tender Cancellation Of Naini Coal Block

Hyderabad: The Union Coal Ministry on Thursday initiated an inquiry into the functioning of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). It has constituted a two-member technical committee to investigate the cancellation of a key tender and the utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the public entitiy.

The committee will be examining the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the tender notice issued on November 28, 2025, for the development, operation, and maintenance (MDO) of the coal mine at Naini in Odisha. The team will also scrutinise the sanction and utilisation of CSR funds by Singareni.

According to official orders, the committee was constituted on the instructions of Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy. Although copies of the orders reached Singareni on Thursday, the committee members arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi the same afternoon and immediately began their inquiry.

The committee comprises Chetan Shukla, Deputy Director General (DDG) in the Central Coal Ministry, and Marapalli Venkateswarlu, Director of the Technical Division.

The committee has asked Singareni officials to produce all the official documents related to the Naini coal mine project and the sanction and utilisation of CSR funds. While Singareni’s headquarters are located in Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, crucial policy decisions are taken at its Hyderabad office.