Coal Ministry Begins Probe Into Singareni's Tender Cancellation Of Naini Coal Block
The committee will be examining the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the tender notice issued on November 28, 2025
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Union Coal Ministry on Thursday initiated an inquiry into the functioning of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). It has constituted a two-member technical committee to investigate the cancellation of a key tender and the utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the public entitiy.
The committee will be examining the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the tender notice issued on November 28, 2025, for the development, operation, and maintenance (MDO) of the coal mine at Naini in Odisha. The team will also scrutinise the sanction and utilisation of CSR funds by Singareni.
According to official orders, the committee was constituted on the instructions of Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy. Although copies of the orders reached Singareni on Thursday, the committee members arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi the same afternoon and immediately began their inquiry.
The committee comprises Chetan Shukla, Deputy Director General (DDG) in the Central Coal Ministry, and Marapalli Venkateswarlu, Director of the Technical Division.
The committee has asked Singareni officials to produce all the official documents related to the Naini coal mine project and the sanction and utilisation of CSR funds. While Singareni’s headquarters are located in Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, crucial policy decisions are taken at its Hyderabad office.
As a result, documents sought by the committee, including copies of earlier orders related to the Naini project and CSR spending, are being collected from Singareni offices in Kothagudem and other locations. There have been allegations that CSR funds were sanctioned in the past based on recommendations from MLAs, ministers, and political leaders.
Coal mining operations at Naini have reportedly come under scrutiny after the BJP government came in to power in Odisha. Sources said the committee questioned Singareni officials on why mine visit certificates were not being issued to bidders for filing the tender. Senior officials reportedly informed the committee that the authority to issue such certificates lies with the General Manager (GM) of the mine area concerned.
Amid allegations, the committee is also examining whether similar rules are followed by other coal companies such as Coal India and Mahanadi Coalfields.
Officials informed the Coal Ministry that the mine visit certificate clause was not mandatory in earlier tenders. However, the clause was reportedly introduced after a private company, which was awarded a mining contract earlier, approached the court when action was taken against it for poor performance.
Questions were raised in court about how the contract had been awarded without a detailed inspection of the mine.
Read More: