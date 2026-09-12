ETV Bharat / bharat

At Coal India's Training Programme In ISM Dhanbad, A Glimpse Into Smart Coal Mining Of The Future

Dhanbad: Coal mining in India is gradually moving towards a phase where, along with human monitoring, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) will be important in the safety of mines, production, monitoring of machines and safety of workers.

Keeping this in mind, Coal India has organised a five-day special training programme for its officers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad, under Professor Dheeraj Kumar, the Director of Technology Innovation in Exploration and Mining Foundation (TEXMIN). The training will cover the use of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins, predictive analytics, sensor technology and digital tools in the mining sector. The programme aims to educate officials about new technologies and help them understand how these technologies can be implemented within their companies and mines.

The training programme placed special emphasis on technology, environment and sustainability. Efforts are being made to convince officials that environmental protection must be given equal importance alongside production and development.

The emphasis now is on Mining 4.0 that aims to use data to improve mine planning, production, safety and monitoring. Sensors will collect data from machines and mine activities. The IoT will help connect these devices and AI can analyze this data and help predict potential situations.

Experts say that in the coming years, a situation may arise where an official will no longer need to be present on site to oversee activities at the mine. It will be possible to monitor various activities from a single control room or office. Information such as which machines are running, which areas are sensitive, where employees are working and the production status will all be accessible on a digital platform. This is the direction to smart mining.

Pointing out that worker safety is paramount, experts say AI and sensor technology offer the potential to monitor worker health. Information about the status and location of workers, particularly in underground mines, can be relayed to higher authorities. Digital systems can help track workers' health if they enter a hazardous area or become trapped in an emergency.

It was stated that TEXMIN provides training and works on technological solutions to the mining problems that are to be used in various subsidiaries of Coal India. This will promote indigenous technology and help reduce dependence on foreign technology. The development of indigenous technology may also increase the possibility of controlling costs.