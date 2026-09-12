At Coal India's Training Programme In ISM Dhanbad, A Glimpse Into Smart Coal Mining Of The Future
Coal India officials are now being trained in the use of AI, Internet of Things, digital twins, predictive analytics, sensor technology and digital tools.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Dhanbad: Coal mining in India is gradually moving towards a phase where, along with human monitoring, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) will be important in the safety of mines, production, monitoring of machines and safety of workers.
Keeping this in mind, Coal India has organised a five-day special training programme for its officers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad, under Professor Dheeraj Kumar, the Director of Technology Innovation in Exploration and Mining Foundation (TEXMIN). The training will cover the use of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins, predictive analytics, sensor technology and digital tools in the mining sector. The programme aims to educate officials about new technologies and help them understand how these technologies can be implemented within their companies and mines.
The training programme placed special emphasis on technology, environment and sustainability. Efforts are being made to convince officials that environmental protection must be given equal importance alongside production and development.
The emphasis now is on Mining 4.0 that aims to use data to improve mine planning, production, safety and monitoring. Sensors will collect data from machines and mine activities. The IoT will help connect these devices and AI can analyze this data and help predict potential situations.
Experts say that in the coming years, a situation may arise where an official will no longer need to be present on site to oversee activities at the mine. It will be possible to monitor various activities from a single control room or office. Information such as which machines are running, which areas are sensitive, where employees are working and the production status will all be accessible on a digital platform. This is the direction to smart mining.
Pointing out that worker safety is paramount, experts say AI and sensor technology offer the potential to monitor worker health. Information about the status and location of workers, particularly in underground mines, can be relayed to higher authorities. Digital systems can help track workers' health if they enter a hazardous area or become trapped in an emergency.
It was stated that TEXMIN provides training and works on technological solutions to the mining problems that are to be used in various subsidiaries of Coal India. This will promote indigenous technology and help reduce dependence on foreign technology. The development of indigenous technology may also increase the possibility of controlling costs.
Sources disclosed that India has the potential to automate many mining processes in future but the extent to which this will be implemented will depend on technical capabilities, as well as policy decisions, approvals and investment.
Experts say that Mining 4.0 will be followed by Mining 5.0 where machines will self-report their location. sensors will provide information about the mine environment, AI will analyze data and warn of potential danger.
They said that if modern technologies are properly implemented, the Indian coal mining industry could see major changes in the next ten years. A time may come when it will be possible to monitor an entire mine from the comfort of an office creating a better balance between safety and production.
The role of middle-level officers will also be crucial to the success of this technological transformation as they are the crucial link between technical decisions and ground-level employees.
The participants at the training programme said that the impact of Mining 4.0 will not be limited to increasing production but can also be used in mine planning, machinery monitoring, worker safety, coal sample analysis, health monitoring, water management, environmental monitoring and post-mine operations.
It was related that the future of coal mining is gradually shifting from traditional methods to digital technology that can reduce unnecessary machine downtime, improve production and efficiency along with enhancing environmental management.
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