Coal India Board Approves CMD B Sairam as CEO

New Delhi: The board of Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country's largest coal producer, on Friday appointed Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) B Sairam as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a move that streamlines top-level leadership amid rising production targets. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on Friday.

Sairam's dual role as CMD and CEO underscores the Centre's push for agile management in the coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production. This appointment gains significance as CIL ramps up efforts to meet 875 million tonne production target in 2025-26, while navigating critical minerals diversification.