ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Block Scam: Delhi Court Summons Naveen Jindal, Former Coal Secretary

New Delhi: A Delhi court has summoned industrialist and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal, former coal secretary P C Parekh and others after taking cognisance of a CBI chargesheet alleging irregularities in the allocation of Gare Palma IV/1 coal block in Chhattisgarh.

“The instant chargesheet, which is stated to be one of the most voluminous chargesheets of coal block cases, has been filed by CBI after more than a decade of registration of the FIR," Special Judge Sunena Sharma said, adding that there is sufficient material for the court to proceed in the matter.

The court summoned on July 17 M/s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, its managing director Naveen Jindal, Parekh, Rakesh Kumar Jindal, Ram Kishore, S K Agarwal and M/s Jindal Strips Ltd (now M/s Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd).

The case stems from a preliminary inquiry registered by the CBI based on directions from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on September 26, 2012. The judge said that the chargesheet contains 778 documents running into more than 1 lakh pages and 234 listed witnesses.

Besides the lengthy investigation involving voluminous records and numerous witnesses, the time taken by the competent authorities in according the requisite prosecution sanction in respect of the accused public servants is cited as one of the major reasons for the inordinate delay in filing the chargesheet, the judge noted in the order on cognisance dated June 1.

“Having considered the submissions of the senior public prosecutor for CBI in the light of the above allegations contained in the chargesheet, the specific role attributed to each of the accused and the documents filed in support thereof, including the statements of witnesses… there exists sufficient material for this court to proceed in the matter," Judge Sharma said.