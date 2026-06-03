ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Block 'Scam': Delhi Court Discharges Hindalco

New Delhi: A Delhi court has discharged Hindalco Industries Limited and two of its former executives in a case regarding alleged irregularities in the utilisation of the Talabira-I coal block in Odisha.

Special Judge Dheeraj Mor said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to establish "any illegal act" by Hindalco Industries Limited, S K Tamotia and P R S Mani.

"In the absence thereof, there is neither any evidence on record nor any justifiable reason to infer that they entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit any illegal act, including the offence of criminal breach of trust or cheating. Therefore, they are entitled to be discharged for the said offence," the judge said in an order dated May 30.

The case stems from a 2015 FIR regarding the allocation of the Talabira-I coal block to Hindalco in 1994, alleging that the company committed criminal breach of trust by using coal extracted from the block for its power plant at Hirakud, despite an initial allocation letter stipulating that the coal was meant only for a proposed expansion unit.

However, the court rejected this contention, noting that the "impugned stipulation" regarding the exclusive use of coal for the expansion unit was conspicuously absent from the formal mining-lease deed executed in 2003.

It rejected as "wholly misconceived" the CBI's contention that the allocation letter of February 25, 1994, constituted a concluded contract of entrustment of the Talabira-1 coal block for carrying out mining operations.

The court said the letter was a mere expression of government intent subject to the fulfilment of statutory formalities and continued government discretion, instead of conferring any vested rights on Hindalco.

It said the legal relationship giving rise to entrustment crystallised only upon the execution of the mining-lease dated June 3, 2003.

"Accordingly, when the allottee (Hindalco) had not acquired any vested right to extract or utilise coal prior to execution of the mining lease, it would be difficult to hold that a mere pre-lease allocation letter constituted 'entrustment of property' or 'dominion over the property' to attract the ingredients of criminal breach of trust," the court said.

Significantly, there is no allegation against the company that it defied, violated, breached or acted in derogation of any stipulation contained in the mining-lease deed, the court added.