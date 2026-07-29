Coal Block Allocation Case: SC Closes Case Against Former PM Manmohan Singh
The bench accepted the CBI's closure report, giving a clean chit to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed a criminal case against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a coal block allocation case while setting aside a summoning order passed against him. Singh, who passed away on December 27 2024, now stands formally acquitted in the high-profile criminal case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana accepted the CBI's closure report giving a clean chit to the former PM and others. The bench said it is satisfied that there were no compelling reasons for the sessions judge to turn down the CBI's closure report and to take cognisance.
The bench said although the appeal could have been disposed of as infructuous owing to the appellant's unfortunate demise, it examined the special judge's issue of taking cognisance and summoning the appellant after considering both closure reports filed by the CBI.
“Consequently, we allow the SLP and set aside the impugned orders of the learned special judge and, as a result thereto, accept the closure reports filed by the CBI and close the matter on merits," said the bench.
The bench observed that against the backdrop of the legal principles consistently laid down by the Supreme Court regarding the acceptance of investigation reports, there was no valid reason for the special judge to reject the closure reports.
Singh, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, former Coal Secretary P.C. Parakh and three others had been summoned by a special court in connection with the allocation of the Talabira-II coal block in Odisha in 2005.
Earlier, the apex court had put the order passed by the special court on hold. Challenging the proceedings, Singh argued that the mandatory sanction required to prosecute a public servant had not been obtained and also denied any criminal wrongdoing related to the coal block allocation.
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