ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Block Allocation Case: SC Closes Case Against Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed a criminal case against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a coal block allocation case while setting aside a summoning order passed against him. Singh, who passed away on December 27 2024, now stands formally acquitted in the high-profile criminal case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana accepted the CBI's closure report giving a clean chit to the former PM and others. The bench said it is satisfied that there were no compelling reasons for the sessions judge to turn down the CBI's closure report and to take cognisance.

The bench said although the appeal could have been disposed of as infructuous owing to the appellant's unfortunate demise, it examined the special judge's issue of taking cognisance and summoning the appellant after considering both closure reports filed by the CBI.

“Consequently, we allow the SLP and set aside the impugned orders of the learned special judge and, as a result thereto, accept the closure reports filed by the CBI and close the matter on merits," said the bench.