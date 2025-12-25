ETV Bharat / bharat

Coaching Institute Fined Rs 11 Lakh By CCPA For 'Misleading Advertisements'

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 11 lakh on 'Vision IAS'(Ajay Vision Education Private Limited) for publishing allegedly misleading advertisements on its official website concerning the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 and 2023,in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CCPA said that the institute had advertised claims such as “7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023” and “39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022”, prominently featuring the names, photographs and ranks of successful candidates.

Upon examination, the CCPA found that while the institute disclosed the specific course opted by Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) namely, GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed information regarding the courses chosen by other successful candidates whose names and photographs were displayed alongside him on the same webpage, the consumer forum said.

This concealment created a misleading impression that all the remaining candidates were also enrolled in the GS Foundation Batch Classroom Course, which was not the case. Additionally, in the same advertisement, the institute prominently promoted its “Foundation Course,” which involves fees running into lakhs of rupees. Such conduct had the effect of inducing students to enroll in the institute’s programmes on the basis of false, inflated, and unverified claims,” it said.

After a detailed investigation, the CCPA said it found that the institute claimed 119+ successful candidates in UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023. However, only three candidates had enrolled in foundation courses, while the remaining 116 candidates had opted for services such as Test Series for Preliminary and Mains examinations, Abhyaas tests (one-time tests), and Mock Interview programmes, the CCPA added.

“This deliberate concealment of material information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Vision IAS was responsible for the candidates’ success across all stages of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, thereby constituting a misleading advertisement under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019”.