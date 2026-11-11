ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam; Railways Says All Passengers Safe

The incident occurred at around 6.54 am when the train, travelling from Sairang in Mizoram towards Kolkata, derailed along with its locomotive, railway officials said. Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the derailment, and rescue and restoration operations were initiated.

A derailed coach of Kolkata-Sairang Express. (IANS)

CPRO Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement that the loco pilot "could not control the speed", which led to the derailment. "At around 06:54 hrs on 11.11.2026, while Train No. 13125 Kolkata - Sairang Express was being received at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to give precedence to another train, the Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed," the spokesperson said.

"All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone. Passengers are being taken to their destinations by an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations have been started immediately, and the General Manager along with other officials have proceeded to the site," the statement read.