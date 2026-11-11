5 Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam; Railways Says All Passengers Safe
A Railways official said in a statement that the loco pilot "could not control the speed", which led to the derailment.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:46 AM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST
Guwahati: At least five coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati early Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 6.54 am when the train, travelling from Sairang in Mizoram towards Kolkata, derailed along with its locomotive, railway officials said. Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the derailment, and rescue and restoration operations were initiated.
CPRO Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement that the loco pilot "could not control the speed", which led to the derailment. "At around 06:54 hrs on 11.11.2026, while Train No. 13125 Kolkata - Sairang Express was being received at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to give precedence to another train, the Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed," the spokesperson said.
"All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone. Passengers are being taken to their destinations by an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations have been started immediately, and the General Manager along with other officials have proceeded to the site," the statement read.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, also confirmed that there were no reports of casualties so far though he said six coaches had derailed. "So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma said.
The Kolkata–Sairang Express provides an important rail link between Mizoram and eastern India, and the incident is likely to draw attention to railway safety and infrastructure in the strategically important Northeast region.
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