ETV Bharat / bharat

Auto And Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Costs As CNG Price In Delhi Crosses Rs 80/kg After Second Hike In 48 Hours

New Delhi: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per kilogram mark on Sunday after a second hike within 48 hours. The worst affected are thousands of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who depend on CNG-run vehicles for their livelihoods.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased CNG prices by Re 1 per kg on Sunday, just two days after raising rates by Rs 2 per kg on Friday. Following the latest revision, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 80.09 per kg, while prices in NCR cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have climbed to Rs 85.12 per kg.

In a statement, IGL said the increase was aimed at “marginally offsetting the impact of higher input gas costs along with the steep appreciation of the US dollar.” The company added that prices of piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to households would remain unchanged.

The consecutive hikes, the auto-rickshaw and taxi unions call, an unbearable financial burden at a time when drivers are already struggling with reduced earnings, rising maintenance expenses and competition from app-based transport services.

For many drivers in Delhi-NCR, the issue is no longer limited to fuel costs but has become a question of survival. Vinod Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bihar, said repeated price hikes have made it difficult to support his family despite working long hours.

Vinod Kumar (ETV Bharat)

“Prices keep rising, but there is very little work in the market. Compared to earlier days, the number of passengers has reduced and fares are too low. I stand outside metro stations for one or two hours while people book bikes through mobile apps and leave,” he said.

Vinod said he had migrated to Delhi after farming in his village failed to sustain his family. “Earlier, after working 12 to 14 hours a day, I could save Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 after expenses. That money covered rent, groceries, children’s education and some savings for home. Now things are becoming worse every day,” he added.

“Spare parts are expensive, engine oil costs more, puncture repairs are costly, and even vegetables like onions, tomatoes and potatoes are unaffordable now. Customers are unwilling to pay even Rs 10-20 extra. They think we are overcharging, but nobody understands our struggles,” he added.

Vinod said that from daily earnings of around Rs 800, a major portion goes toward fuel, vehicle instalments or rent, tolls, parking charges, repairs and food expenses. “At the end of the day, almost nothing remains. Earlier there used to be savings, but now many days end in losses. We are not asking for luxury, only a fair chance to earn a dignified living,” he said.

Taxi driver Sanjeev Bhardwaj said, “We have vehicle EMIs, house rent, children’s school fees and household expenses. Everything has become difficult. Earlier, we charged around Rs 80 for short rides, but passengers refuse to pay higher fares.”