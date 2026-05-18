Auto And Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Costs As CNG Price In Delhi Crosses Rs 80/kg After Second Hike In 48 Hours
Unions say that the drivers are already struggling with reduced earnings, rising maintenance expenses and competition from app-based transport services, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per kilogram mark on Sunday after a second hike within 48 hours. The worst affected are thousands of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who depend on CNG-run vehicles for their livelihoods.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased CNG prices by Re 1 per kg on Sunday, just two days after raising rates by Rs 2 per kg on Friday. Following the latest revision, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 80.09 per kg, while prices in NCR cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have climbed to Rs 85.12 per kg.
In a statement, IGL said the increase was aimed at “marginally offsetting the impact of higher input gas costs along with the steep appreciation of the US dollar.” The company added that prices of piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to households would remain unchanged.
The consecutive hikes, the auto-rickshaw and taxi unions call, an unbearable financial burden at a time when drivers are already struggling with reduced earnings, rising maintenance expenses and competition from app-based transport services.
For many drivers in Delhi-NCR, the issue is no longer limited to fuel costs but has become a question of survival. Vinod Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bihar, said repeated price hikes have made it difficult to support his family despite working long hours.
“Prices keep rising, but there is very little work in the market. Compared to earlier days, the number of passengers has reduced and fares are too low. I stand outside metro stations for one or two hours while people book bikes through mobile apps and leave,” he said.
Vinod said he had migrated to Delhi after farming in his village failed to sustain his family. “Earlier, after working 12 to 14 hours a day, I could save Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 after expenses. That money covered rent, groceries, children’s education and some savings for home. Now things are becoming worse every day,” he added.
“Spare parts are expensive, engine oil costs more, puncture repairs are costly, and even vegetables like onions, tomatoes and potatoes are unaffordable now. Customers are unwilling to pay even Rs 10-20 extra. They think we are overcharging, but nobody understands our struggles,” he added.
Vinod said that from daily earnings of around Rs 800, a major portion goes toward fuel, vehicle instalments or rent, tolls, parking charges, repairs and food expenses. “At the end of the day, almost nothing remains. Earlier there used to be savings, but now many days end in losses. We are not asking for luxury, only a fair chance to earn a dignified living,” he said.
Taxi driver Sanjeev Bhardwaj said, “We have vehicle EMIs, house rent, children’s school fees and household expenses. Everything has become difficult. Earlier, we charged around Rs 80 for short rides, but passengers refuse to pay higher fares.”
Bhardwaj said drivers are trapped between rising operating costs and stagnant fares. “The government has increased CNG prices, but our fares have not been revised. Earlier earnings were much better, but now income has fallen sharply. It has become very difficult to survive,” he said.
Auto and taxi unions have urged the Delhi government to either roll back the hike or revise fare structures.
Rajender Soni, General Secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said drivers do not want to transfer the burden directly to passengers but may have no choice if authorities fail to intervene.
“CNG prices have risen by Rs 5 this year. There were first two hikes of Rs 1 each, followed by another Rs 3 increase. We request the Delhi government to roll back the hike instead of forcing drivers to increase fares,” Soni said.
“If the government does not take action, we will have no option except to raise fares,” he warned.
Soni also linked the crisis to inflationary pressures. “Due to the war-like situation and rising CNG prices, spare parts have become 25-30 per cent more expensive, while essential goods for ordinary people are also becoming costlier,” he said.
The union leader further accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made to transport workers. “When the BJP government came to power in Delhi after 27 years, it promised a welfare board for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. One-and-a-half years later, none of the demands have been fulfilled,” he alleged.
He also criticised increased vehicle fitness fees and demanded stricter action against app-based bike taxi services operating through private registrations. Soni said the union had already emailed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and sought a meeting with the transport minister.
Auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi were last revised in 2023 under the Aam Aadmi Party government, when the minimum fare increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30 for the first 1.5 kilometres and per-kilometre charges rose from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. Taxi fares were also revised in 2023 for the first time since 2013.
The latest fuel hike comes amid rising transportation costs across the country. State-run oil companies on Friday also increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each.
In Bengaluru, cab operators have intensified pressure on companies such as Ola and Uber, demanding a fare hike of Rs 5-10 per kilometre due to rising diesel and CNG prices, maintenance expenses and declining driver incomes.
Meanwhile, the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) recently claimed that nearly 60 per cent of gig workers in major Indian cities participated in a nationwide strike against rising fuel prices and inadequate compensation. The union warned that if governments and platform companies fail to address their demands, larger protests, including a mass demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, could follow in the coming days.
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