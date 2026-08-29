ETV Bharat / bharat

CNG Price Hiked By Rs 3.89 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas in Delhi and adjoining cities will rise by Rs 3.89 per kg effective from 6 AM on Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a press release.

The IGL, the primary city gas distributor in the National Capital Region, said a significant portion of input gas for CNG comes from imported LNG, whose spot rates have surged since the start of the West Asia conflict.

"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.