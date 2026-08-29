CNG Price Hiked By Rs 3.89 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR
Following the latest increase, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi has risen from Rs 83.09 per kg to Rs 86.98 per kg.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:38 AM IST
New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas in Delhi and adjoining cities will rise by Rs 3.89 per kg effective from 6 AM on Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a press release.
The IGL, the primary city gas distributor in the National Capital Region, said a significant portion of input gas for CNG comes from imported LNG, whose spot rates have surged since the start of the West Asia conflict.
"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.
Following the latest increase, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi has risen from Rs 83.09 per kg to Rs 86.98 per kg. The revised rates will also apply in several adjoining cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.
In Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will now cost Rs 95.59 per kg, while the new price in Gurugram has been fixed at Rs 92.01 per kg. The latest increase is expected to put additional pressure on motorists and commercial vehicle operators who rely heavily on CNG. Auto-rickshaws, taxis, app-based cab services and other commercial transport operators are likely to face higher fuel expenses following the revision.
Private car owners using CNG will also have to spend more on fuel. The latest hike comes after a series of increases in CNG prices in recent months. In May 2026, IGL had announced another increase of Rs 2 per kg in Delhi. That revision followed a Rs 1 per kg increase announced just a few days earlier, from May 26, as CNG prices continued to move upward.
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