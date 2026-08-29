ETV Bharat / bharat

CNG Price Hike: Delhi-NCR Auto, Cab Drivers Feel the Pinch As IGL Raises Rates By Rs 3.89/kg

New Delhi: Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have gone up by Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi and several other cities from Saturday, adding to the financial pressure on auto-rickshaw drivers, app-based cab operators and goods carriers who rely heavily on the fuel.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said the revision, effective August 29, was necessitated by elevated international liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and the growing cost of imported gas used to meet CNG demand. Following the hike, CNG will cost Rs 86.98 per kg in Delhi, while consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad will pay Rs 95.59 per kg. The revised price in Gurugram is Rs 92.01 per kg. The latest increase is the fifth CNG price hike this year. In May, IGL had raised prices by a cumulative Rs 6 per kg in four phases over 10 days.

‘We are being squeezed from both sides’: Cab drivers

For auto and cab drivers, the latest increase comes at a time when operating costs are already under pressure. Deepak Sidhu, an Ola cab driver, said the repeated increase in CNG prices is directly affecting his earnings. “Every CNG hike directly affects our income. With app commissions and other running costs already high, we cannot simply keep increasing fares because passengers may choose another option. We are being squeezed from both sides,” Sidhu said.

Pankaj Chaddha, who operates tempo services, said higher fuel costs are eating into daily earnings. “CNG has become expensive again, but our fares have not increased in the same proportion. Fuel is taking away a bigger share of our daily earnings, and after paying for maintenance and other expenses, very little is left for us,” Chaddha said.

The impact is likely to be felt not only by individual drivers but also by freight and passenger transport operators, as a significant portion of Delhi-NCR’s auto-rickshaws, taxis and goods carriers run on CNG.



Why has CNG become more expensive?

According to Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, one of the major factors behind the increase is the declining availability of cheaper APM gas for the CNG sector. “The availability of APM gas for CNG companies has fallen significantly and is currently only around 20% of their requirement. The balance has to be met through other sources, including imported gas, which is not subject to the same price ceiling,” Vasisht said.

He said the growing LNG component in the gas mix of city gas distribution companies has further increased costs. Spot LNG prices, according to Vasisht, have risen to around $18-19, compared with approximately $15 a year ago. With winter approaching, demand is also expected to remain firm, putting additional pressure on prices.

Another factor is the availability of contracted LNG. According to Vasisht, companies are receiving only quantities that do not trigger take-or-pay obligations, leading to some supply shortfalls. He also pointed to constraints in LNG supplies from Qatar. Companies that had contracted quantities from Qatar Gas are facing additional pressure and are having to look for alternative sources.



Rupee depreciation adds to imported gas costs

The increasing dependence on imported LNG is also exposing city gas distributors to currency movements.

“Many CNG suppliers are increasingly relying on LNG, including relatively expensive spot LNG. At the same time, the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar over the past year has further increased the cost of imported gas, since LNG is largely dollar-denominated,” Vasisht said.

He added that the availability of APM gas has been declining for more than two years. While new-well and HPHT gas have been given priority, their availability is still insufficient to fully meet the requirements of the CNG sector.

This has increased dependence on LNG and put pressure on the margins of city gas distribution companies.

“CNG is the largest segment for most CGD companies, including major players such as IGL and several others. Therefore, margins in the CNG segment have come under pressure over the past one to two years,” Vasisht said.

According to him, the combination of lower availability of cheaper APM gas, insufficient new-well and HPHT gas and greater dependence on expensive LNG has contributed to the recent price revisions.



Middle East conflict, Qatar supply disruption