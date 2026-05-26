'No Longer Pocket-Friendly': CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2 Per Kg; Fourth Increase Since May 15
The latest revision makes it the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
New Delhi: CNG price in Delhi-NCR was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks. Gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced the latest increase in CNG prices. Following the revision by IGL, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, up from Rs 81.09 per kg.
However, prices were revised upward across the National Capital Region (NCR), with consumers in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now paying Rs 91.70 per kg, while rates in Gurugram rose to Rs 88.12 per kg. In Ajmer, CNG prices increased to Rs 92.44 per kg.
The increase comes shortly after a Rs 1 hike announced on Saturday, continuing a steady upward trend in fuel rates over the past several days. The repeated rise in CNG prices is expected to significantly impact users of CNG-powered vehicles, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where public transport systems, taxis, and commercial vehicles heavily depend on the fuel.
Transport operators fear that the higher operating costs may eventually lead to increased fares for passengers. A commuter in the national capital questioned the government over the price hike, stating that the CNG is "no longer a pocket-friendly fuel".
"There hasn't been any problem in the CNG supply, so why are prices increasing? Only the companies and the government know why. It will definitely impact the common man's pocket. Now that it has reached Rs 80, what difference is left between it and petrol?" he asked.
Meanwhile, a taxi driver reflected on the financial troubles faced by the common public amid the increase in prices of essential commodities, such as fuel.
"It's not produced in our country. It comes from outside, so it's a problem for everyone. What will happen to the lives of common people? We are auto drivers. Since it's increasing for everyone, it's not just our problem," he said.
Another taxi driver expressed disappointment over the lack of an increase in fare rates, adversely impacting the income of the drivers.
"CNG prices should be lower; there's starvation in the country. They've increased petrol prices, they've increased CNG prices, but the transport fares remain the same. Why don't they increase the fares? A driver is operating a 12 lakh rupee car, and the passenger is paying only ₹150. What is all this? Why should CNG prices increase so much? The prices should have remained what they were before. If they increase gas prices, they should at least increase the fares. The public is distressed; people have no business. What more can happen than this?" he questioned.
Another taxi driver urged the government to take cognisance of the matter and provide relief to the public amid the repeated hikes.
"The price of CNG has increased by Rs 2, and it's making a difference for us. Please reduce the CNG rates a bit," he said.
Apart from CNG, rates of petrol and diesel prices have risen for the fourth time in under two weeks. The back-to-back hikes are being attributed to volatility in global energy markets and growing concerns over crude oil supply amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.
In Delhi, petrol prices have risen by Rs 2.61 per litre and are now retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre. Diesel prices in the national capital have increased by Rs 2.71, taking the rate to Rs 95.20 per litre.
Kolkata witnessed one of the sharpest increases among major cities. Petrol prices there climbed by Rs 2.87 per litre to reach Rs 113.51, while diesel prices rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre.
Mumbai also recorded a significant rise in fuel prices. Petrol rates in the financial capital increased by Rs 2.72 to Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel prices went up by Rs 2.81 and are currently being sold at Rs 97.83 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.46 per litre to Rs 107.77, while diesel rates rose by Rs 2.57, reaching Rs 99.55 per litre. The latest round of hikes follows a series of fuel price revisions earlier this month.
On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. Another increase of 90 paise per litre followed on May 19. On May 23, petrol prices were again raised by 87 paise per litre, while diesel rates saw an increase of 91 paise per litre.
Experts say fuel prices are closely linked to international crude oil rates, currency exchange fluctuations, and domestic taxation policies. The continuous rise in fuel costs is likely to push up transportation and logistics expenses, which may eventually affect the prices of essential goods transported by road. Consumers are also expected to face higher daily travel expenses.
Meanwhile, the government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on March 27 to provide relief to consumers.
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