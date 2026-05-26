ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Longer Pocket-Friendly': CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2 Per Kg; Fourth Increase Since May 15

New Delhi: CNG price in Delhi-NCR was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks. Gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced the latest increase in CNG prices. Following the revision by IGL, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, up from Rs 81.09 per kg.

However, prices were revised upward across the National Capital Region (NCR), with consumers in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now paying Rs 91.70 per kg, while rates in Gurugram rose to Rs 88.12 per kg. In Ajmer, CNG prices increased to Rs 92.44 per kg.

The increase comes shortly after a Rs 1 hike announced on Saturday, continuing a steady upward trend in fuel rates over the past several days. The repeated rise in CNG prices is expected to significantly impact users of CNG-powered vehicles, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where public transport systems, taxis, and commercial vehicles heavily depend on the fuel.

Vehicles line up at a CNG station in Geeta Colony, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Transport operators fear that the higher operating costs may eventually lead to increased fares for passengers. A commuter in the national capital questioned the government over the price hike, stating that the CNG is "no longer a pocket-friendly fuel".

"There hasn't been any problem in the CNG supply, so why are prices increasing? Only the companies and the government know why. It will definitely impact the common man's pocket. Now that it has reached Rs 80, what difference is left between it and petrol?" he asked.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver reflected on the financial troubles faced by the common public amid the increase in prices of essential commodities, such as fuel.

"It's not produced in our country. It comes from outside, so it's a problem for everyone. What will happen to the lives of common people? We are auto drivers. Since it's increasing for everyone, it's not just our problem," he said.

Another taxi driver expressed disappointment over the lack of an increase in fare rates, adversely impacting the income of the drivers.

"CNG prices should be lower; there's starvation in the country. They've increased petrol prices, they've increased CNG prices, but the transport fares remain the same. Why don't they increase the fares? A driver is operating a 12 lakh rupee car, and the passenger is paying only ₹150. What is all this? Why should CNG prices increase so much? The prices should have remained what they were before. If they increase gas prices, they should at least increase the fares. The public is distressed; people have no business. What more can happen than this?" he questioned.