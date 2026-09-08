ETV Bharat / bharat

CMRL Payoff Case: ED Seeks FIR Against Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Daughter Veena, Son-in-Law Riyas; Sends Report to SPC

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Keralam State Police Chief (SPC) and Director of Police Chief (DGP) seeking the registration of a criminal case against former two-time Chief Minister and present Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister A Mohammed Riyas, among others.

The ED has reportedly forwarded a detailed communication to the SPC under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sharing evidence gathered during its money-laundering investigation and seeking action under other applicable laws, including provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The development marks a significant escalation in the politically sensitive CMRL-Exalogic controversy.

ED Alleges ₹3.28 Crore Bribe

According to reports citing the ED's findings, the agency has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹3.28 crore as illegal gratification through his daughter Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The allegations relate to the period when Vijayan served as Chief Minister of Kerala.

The ED has also reportedly sought action against Riyas, MLA representing Beypore constituency in the Kerala Assembly, alleging that he played a role in financial transactions linked to the alleged proceeds of crime. The Central agency's findings and allegations, however, are subject to further investigations and judicial scrutiny, and no court has established the guilt of any of the individuals named in the ED communications.

The ED's Communication reportedly names several individuals connected with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), including company officials and others associated with the alleged transactions.

The CMRL-Exalogic Connection

Veena T (ETV Bharat)

The controversy centres on payments allegedly made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company associated with Veena. The ED has been investigating allegations that the company received payments without providing corresponding services.

Earlier reports relating to the ED investigation alleged that CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic purportedly for IT consultancy services, while investigators questioned whether the payments were supported by genuine services rendered. The ED has treated the transactions as a key component of its wider money-laundering investigation.

The ED's investigation has also relied on statements and documents collected during the probe into the financial dealings of CMRL. Reports have previously said that the Central agency examined the alleged relationship between the payments and Veena's association with the then Chief Minister's family.

What Section 66(2) Means

The ED has invoked Section 66(2) of the PMLA to share information collected during its investigation with the competent state authority. The provision enables the ED tom pass information or evidence relating to possible violations of other laws to the appropriate investigation agency.

The recipient authority can then examine the material and decide whether the facts disclosed warrant the registration of a criminal case under the relevant law.

A Kerala High Court judgment earlier discussed the role of Section 66(2) as a mechanism through which information gathered during a PMLA investigation can be transmitted to jurisdictional authorities for action where a cognisable offence is disclosed.

SPC to Examine ED Report