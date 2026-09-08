CMRL Payoff Case: ED Seeks FIR Against Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Daughter Veena, Son-in-Law Riyas; Sends Report to SPC
The ED has forwarded a detailed communication under Section 66(2) of PMLA, sharing evidence gathered during its investigation and seeking action under other applicable laws.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Keralam State Police Chief (SPC) and Director of Police Chief (DGP) seeking the registration of a criminal case against former two-time Chief Minister and present Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister A Mohammed Riyas, among others.
The ED has reportedly forwarded a detailed communication to the SPC under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sharing evidence gathered during its money-laundering investigation and seeking action under other applicable laws, including provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The development marks a significant escalation in the politically sensitive CMRL-Exalogic controversy.
ED Alleges ₹3.28 Crore Bribe
According to reports citing the ED's findings, the agency has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹3.28 crore as illegal gratification through his daughter Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The allegations relate to the period when Vijayan served as Chief Minister of Kerala.
The ED has also reportedly sought action against Riyas, MLA representing Beypore constituency in the Kerala Assembly, alleging that he played a role in financial transactions linked to the alleged proceeds of crime. The Central agency's findings and allegations, however, are subject to further investigations and judicial scrutiny, and no court has established the guilt of any of the individuals named in the ED communications.
The ED's Communication reportedly names several individuals connected with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), including company officials and others associated with the alleged transactions.
The CMRL-Exalogic Connection
The controversy centres on payments allegedly made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company associated with Veena. The ED has been investigating allegations that the company received payments without providing corresponding services.
Earlier reports relating to the ED investigation alleged that CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic purportedly for IT consultancy services, while investigators questioned whether the payments were supported by genuine services rendered. The ED has treated the transactions as a key component of its wider money-laundering investigation.
The ED's investigation has also relied on statements and documents collected during the probe into the financial dealings of CMRL. Reports have previously said that the Central agency examined the alleged relationship between the payments and Veena's association with the then Chief Minister's family.
What Section 66(2) Means
The ED has invoked Section 66(2) of the PMLA to share information collected during its investigation with the competent state authority. The provision enables the ED tom pass information or evidence relating to possible violations of other laws to the appropriate investigation agency.
The recipient authority can then examine the material and decide whether the facts disclosed warrant the registration of a criminal case under the relevant law.
A Kerala High Court judgment earlier discussed the role of Section 66(2) as a mechanism through which information gathered during a PMLA investigation can be transmitted to jurisdictional authorities for action where a cognisable offence is disclosed.
SPC to Examine ED Report
The Keralam State Police Chief has confirmed the receipt of the ED's communication, according to reports. The next course of action will depend on an examination of the material forwarded by the central agency and the legal opinion obtained by the state authorities.
The crucial question now is whether the Keralam Police or the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will register an FIR based on the ED's findings.
If a fresh criminal case is registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act or other relevant provisions, the legal and investigative dimensions of the CMRL case could widen significantly.
Major Political Challenge for CPI(M)
The development comes at a politically crucial time for Pinarayi Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Pinarayi Vijayan served as Kerala Chief Minister for two consecutive terms between 2016 and 2026 before the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front suffered defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections. He is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government under Chief Minister V D Satheesan is in power.
The ED's move is therefore expected to trigger a major political confrontation between the UDF and the opposition LDF.
The CPI(M), Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena and Mohammed Riyas are expected to respond to the latest development. Their detailed reactions to the specific allegations contained in the ED communication were not immediately available at the time of reporting.
Probe Has Seen Multiple Agencies
The CMRL-Exalogic controversy initially emerged from proceedings concerning the financial transactions of the company. The matter subsequently drew the attention of multiple investigative agencies.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) have also examined aspects of the corporate transactions, while the ED launched a separate investigations under the PMLA. The Kerala High Court earlier allowed the ED investigation connected to CMRL to continue, dealing with legal challenges raised against aspects of the agency's proceedings.
What Next?
The immediate focus is now on the Kerala Police and the state government. The SPC will have to examine the ED report and decide whether the material discloses offences requiring the registration of an FIR. A decision to initiate a Vigilance or police investigation could bring Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena and Riyas directly within the scope of a new criminal investigation arising from the ED's findings.
Conversely, any decision not to register a case could also face legal scrutiny, potentially opening the door to further litigation.
For now, the ED's move represents a request for criminal action based on allegations and evidence gathered during its investigation — not a finding of guilt. The next decision of the Kerala Police and the state government will determine whether the CMRL-Exalogic controversy enters a new and potentially decisive legal phase.
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