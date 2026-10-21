ETV Bharat / bharat

CMRL Bribery Case: SC Halts For A Week Probe Against Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put the investigation against former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas on hold for a week in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench allowed Vijayan and others to approach the division bench of the Kerala High Court challenging a single judge's order. The apex court disagreed with the view of the HC’s division bench that the petitioners lacked the locus to file the appeal.

The apex court set aside the division bench's order which refused them leave to file an appeal. To enable them to file the appeal before the division bench, the bench led by Justice Bagchi halted the investigation for seven days in the FIR registered by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The bench disagreed with the contention of the ED and the writ petitioner in the HC that they had no right to be heard before the direction to register the FIR. The bench observed that they could be considered aggrieved parties given the single bench of the HC's view that materials disclosed a cognizable offence against them.

The bench stated that the FIR registration and commencement of investigation followed an order passed by the constitutional Court, and in passing that order, the single bench had observed, among other things, that the materials in the ED's communication disclosed a cognizable offence, making it obligatory for the State to register the FIR.

“If the petitioners are not permitted to assail such finding of fact, the same shall stare at them in an independent proceeding challenging the FIR”, noted the apex court. The bench noted that the single judge directed not only the registration of the FIR but also the commencement of the probe and the filing of the final report.