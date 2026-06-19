CMRL 'Monthly Payment' Case: ED Opens Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena's Bank Locker
Officials are said to be verifying information provided by Veena regarding the use of banking facilities, including storage of valuables.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday opened and inspected a bank locker linked to Veena T, daughter of Kerala's former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged CMRL monthly payment case.
The inspection was carried out at an HDFC Bank branch near Ayurveda College Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials said the move forms part of the agency's efforts to verify information provided by Veena during her recent questioning and to examine financial records connected to the case.
The development comes days after Veena was questioned by the ED for more than nine hours at its Ernakulam office. The interrogation reportedly began around 11 AM and concluded at approximately 8 PM.
According to sources familiar with the investigation, the agency's latest action is based on statements recorded during that questioning, along with digital and financial evidence collected as part of the probe. Officials are understood to be verifying information provided by Veena regarding the use of banking facilities, including locker services and storage of valuables.
The inspection was conducted under tight security as investigators examined documents and other materials that could be relevant to the ongoing inquiry.
Focus on Financial Transactions
The ED has been scrutinising Veena's financial transactions in connection with allegations that Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm associated with her, received payments from Ernakulam-based mining company CMRL without providing corresponding services.
Investigators are examining transactions amounting to approximately ₹2.78 crore, which were allegedly transferred to the company between 2017 and 2021.
According to officials, Veena has informed investigators that Exalogic Solutions is no longer operational and that records relating to the services allegedly provided are not readily available. The agency is seeking clarity regarding the nature of the transactions, the accounts into which funds were deposited, and how the money was subsequently utilised.
As part of the investigation, the ED had earlier frozen a bank account linked to Veena. Officials indicated that the account reportedly contained less than ₹2 lakh at the time of the freeze.
Investigators are now examining whether the bank locker contains documents, records or other material that could help establish the financial trail and clarify issues arising from the ongoing probe.
Parallel Probe
The so-called "monthly payment case" has emerged as one of Kerala's most closely watched political and financial controversies.
The ED's case stems from findings reportedly made by the Interim Settlement Board of the Income Tax Department regarding financial transactions involving Exalogic Solutions and CMRL. Based on those findings, the agency registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Apart from the ED probe, the matter is also being examined by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which is conducting a parallel investigation into the transactions and corporate aspects of the case.
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Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Veena Appears Before ED In Kochi Amid Monthly Payoff Probe
Kerala HC Allows ED Money Laundering Probe In CMRL Payoff Case