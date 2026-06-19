ETV Bharat / bharat

CMRL 'Monthly Payment' Case: ED Opens Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena's Bank Locker

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday opened and inspected a bank locker linked to Veena T, daughter of Kerala's former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged CMRL monthly payment case.

The inspection was carried out at an HDFC Bank branch near Ayurveda College Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials said the move forms part of the agency's efforts to verify information provided by Veena during her recent questioning and to examine financial records connected to the case.

The development comes days after Veena was questioned by the ED for more than nine hours at its Ernakulam office. The interrogation reportedly began around 11 AM and concluded at approximately 8 PM.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the agency's latest action is based on statements recorded during that questioning, along with digital and financial evidence collected as part of the probe. Officials are understood to be verifying information provided by Veena regarding the use of banking facilities, including locker services and storage of valuables.

The inspection was conducted under tight security as investigators examined documents and other materials that could be relevant to the ongoing inquiry.

Focus on Financial Transactions

The ED has been scrutinising Veena's financial transactions in connection with allegations that Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm associated with her, received payments from Ernakulam-based mining company CMRL without providing corresponding services.

Investigators are examining transactions amounting to approximately ₹2.78 crore, which were allegedly transferred to the company between 2017 and 2021.