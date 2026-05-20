ETV Bharat / bharat

Marine Fisheries Study Unveils Unusual Mating Behaviour Of Indian Squid Off Kerala Coast

Ernakulam: Scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have unveiled rare and complex mating behaviour among Indian squids found off the Kerala coast, including evidence of multi-partner breeding and same-sex mating, in what researchers describe as a significant breakthrough in marine biology.

The study, conducted by Geetha Sasikumar and K K Sajikumar of CMFRI's Shellfish Fisheries Division, has been published in the international peer-reviewed journal, the Journal of Natural History. The findings are based on detailed analysis of Indian squid (Photololigo duvaucelii) collected from waters off Ernakulam.

Researchers found that the squid species, which has a lifespan of only around six months, reaches sexual maturity by the third month and breeds throughout the year, with peak activity observed during October.

During mating, male squids attach sperm packets known as spermatophores near the mouth region of females. Out of 232 female squids studied, nearly 40 per cent carried spermatophores. In one striking case, scientists found more than 300 sperm packets attached to a single female, indicating that females mate with multiple males within a short period before spawning.

One of the most notable findings of the study was evidence of same-sex mating behaviour among male squids. Researchers discovered spermatophores attached to male squids as well.