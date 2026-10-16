ETV Bharat / bharat

UP's Sauj Lake Designated As Ramsar Site; CM Yogi Says Committed To Preserving Natural Heritage

Sauj Lake, located in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, designated as Mansar site. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday announced the designation of Sauj Lake, located in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, as a "Ramsar Site".

With this, the number of Ramsar sites in the state has reached 14. Commenting on the achievement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that India is committed to preserving its rich natural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He remarked that the Ramsar site milestone not only highlights the state's rich natural heritage but also reflects a firm resolve to safeguard it for future generations.

Adityanath congratulated the people of the state on the significant achievement. Sauj Lake is situated in the Kishni tehsil of Mainpuri.

Shivam Mishra, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mainpuri, said that Sauj Lake, which is located in the Kishni tehsil, is "an important seasonal wetland and a hub of rich biodiversity."

Mishra said that the wetland is a "vital refuge for migratory birds, hosting 96 species of birds, 19 species of fish, and 7 species of reptiles."

The wetland is home to several rare bird species, including the Sarus crane and the "near threatened" Black-necked stork.