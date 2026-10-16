UP's Sauj Lake Designated As Ramsar Site; CM Yogi Says Committed To Preserving Natural Heritage
Sauj Lake is home to several rare bird species and the designation of the Ramsar site will help in the conservation of the seasonal wetland.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Lucknow: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday announced the designation of Sauj Lake, located in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, as a "Ramsar Site".
With this, the number of Ramsar sites in the state has reached 14. Commenting on the achievement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that India is committed to preserving its rich natural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He remarked that the Ramsar site milestone not only highlights the state's rich natural heritage but also reflects a firm resolve to safeguard it for future generations.
Adityanath congratulated the people of the state on the significant achievement. Sauj Lake is situated in the Kishni tehsil of Mainpuri.
Shivam Mishra, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mainpuri, said that Sauj Lake, which is located in the Kishni tehsil, is "an important seasonal wetland and a hub of rich biodiversity."
Mishra said that the wetland is a "vital refuge for migratory birds, hosting 96 species of birds, 19 species of fish, and 7 species of reptiles."
The wetland is home to several rare bird species, including the Sarus crane and the "near threatened" Black-necked stork.
Uttar Pradesh currently ranks second in the country in terms of the number of Ramsar sites, with Tamil Nadu topping the list.
The 14 Ramsar sites in the state are: Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Unnao), Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary (Gonda), Saman Bird Sanctuary (Mainpuri), Samaspur Bird Sanctuary (Raebareli), Sarsai Nawar Lake (Etawah), Sandi Bird Sanctuary (Hardoi), Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary (Agra), Bakhira Bird Sanctuary (Sant Kabir Nagar), Upper Ganga River (from Brijghat to Narora, Bulandshahr), Haiderpur Wetland (Muzaffarnagar/Bijnor), Patna Bird Sanctuary (Etah), Shekha Lake Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh), Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal, Ballia), and Sauj Lake (Mainpuri).
What Are Ramsar Sites
On February 2, 1971, an agreement for the conservation of wetlands was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar, which came to be known as the "Ramsar Convention." Under the agreement, wetlands of international importance are designated as "Ramsar sites."
The sites receive special recognition due to their environmental significance, biodiversity, and role in water conservation and may include lakes, marshes, ponds, specific stretches of rivers, mangroves, and other natural or man-made wetlands.
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