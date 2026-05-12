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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges MEA Top Use All Means For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lankan Custody

amil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs a review meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday, wrote his first letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, urging him to utilise all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats in Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Vijay, pointing to the apprehension of six fishermen, said, "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026)," he said.

The fishermen ventured out for fishing on May 10 from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and were arrested along with their fishing boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The six fishermen have been identified as Tvl. Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu.