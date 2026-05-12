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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges MEA Top Use All Means For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lankan Custody

The Chief Minister said that 54 fishermen are in the Sri Lankan Prisons and the Sri Lankan authorities have impounded 264 boats

CM Vijay Writes To External Affairs Minister For Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lankan Custody
amil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs a review meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday, wrote his first letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, urging him to utilise all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats in Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Vijay, pointing to the apprehension of six fishermen, said, "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026)," he said.

The fishermen ventured out for fishing on May 10 from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and were arrested along with their fishing boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The six fishermen have been identified as Tvl. Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu.

The Chief Minister said that 54 fishermen have already been in the Sri Lankan Prisons and 264 boats have been impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities.

In his letter, CM Vijay requested the Union government "to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats at the earliest."

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TAMIL NADU CM VIJAY
TAMIL NADU FISHERMEN
SRI LANKAN CUSTODY
C JOSEPH VIJAY

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