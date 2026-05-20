'CM Vijay Keen On Having Broader Social Justice Based Government In Tamil Nadu', Says Minister
PWD and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the Chief Minister wants to give place to alliance partners like VCK and IUML in the state cabinet.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is keen on having a broader social justice-based government in the state. He intends to move in this direction by including alliance parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the state cabinet.
This was stated by Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna in a media interaction. After paying floral tribute to social reformer C. Iyothee Thassa Pandithar on his 181st birth anniversary at Guindy in Chennai, Arjuna said that parties rooted in social justice ideology should become part of the government.
“Congress placed its trust in our leader and extended massive support. The Chief Minister has expressed that Congress should join the cabinet. Similarly, it is also the Chief Minister’s wish that VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan should become part of the ministry. We are extending an invitation to him as well. The IUML should also be represented in the cabinet,” he said.
Referring to the Left parties, Arjuna stated that the government respected their decision to offer outside support instead of joining the ministry.
Responding to queries around All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) being accommodated in the government, the minister said the party should function as a constructive opposition.
He accused the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of attempting to alter the people’s mandate and allegedly trying to become Chief Minister ‘through the backdoor’ by exploring multiple political strategies after the election.
Arjuna also claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had attempted to align with the AIADMK after the election results by ‘forgetting its ideology’ and engaging in anti-people politics.
Referring to senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam, the minister said that he had personally conveyed that support extended to TVK was not for ministerial posts or political power.
Meanwhile, Arjuna while making an announcement regarding the Sports Development Department, said that athletes, coaches and sports association administrators can meet him directly every day from 7 am to 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to discuss grievances and development proposals related to sports.
He said the Tamil Nadu government under Vijay was preparing long-term plans to help athletes from the state win medals at the Olympic Games.
“To achieve this vision, I will begin my departmental work every day at 7 am at the Nehru Indoor Stadium and coordinate directly with sports officials, athletes and sports bodies,” he said.
Elected from Villivakkam constituency on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Arjuna has been entrusted with the Public Works Department and the Sports Development Department. Observers say that he got the sports portfolio because of his sports background and active involvement in athletics.
Soon after assuming office, he visited the Nehru Indoor Stadium to inspect facilities and interact with the athletes there. In the previous government, the Sports Development Department was handled by the then Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
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