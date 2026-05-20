ETV Bharat / bharat

'CM Vijay Keen On Having Broader Social Justice Based Government In Tamil Nadu', Says Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is keen on having a broader social justice-based government in the state. He intends to move in this direction by including alliance parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the state cabinet.

This was stated by Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna in a media interaction. After paying floral tribute to social reformer C. Iyothee Thassa Pandithar on his 181st birth anniversary at Guindy in Chennai, Arjuna said that parties rooted in social justice ideology should become part of the government.

“Congress placed its trust in our leader and extended massive support. The Chief Minister has expressed that Congress should join the cabinet. Similarly, it is also the Chief Minister’s wish that VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan should become part of the ministry. We are extending an invitation to him as well. The IUML should also be represented in the cabinet,” he said.

Referring to the Left parties, Arjuna stated that the government respected their decision to offer outside support instead of joining the ministry.

Responding to queries around All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) being accommodated in the government, the minister said the party should function as a constructive opposition.

He accused the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of attempting to alter the people’s mandate and allegedly trying to become Chief Minister ‘through the backdoor’ by exploring multiple political strategies after the election.

Arjuna also claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had attempted to align with the AIADMK after the election results by ‘forgetting its ideology’ and engaging in anti-people politics.