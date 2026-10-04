ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC In West Bengal In 6 Months, Says CM Suvendu; Promises Laws Against Love Jihad, Religious Conversions ​

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would come into effect in the state within the next six months.

He said that the state government intends to use the UCC as a foundation to introduce laws against “Love Jihad,” “Land Jihad”, and forced religious conversions in the near future.

The Chief Minister said this while attending a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event. Adhikari attended the birth centenary celebration of the late Ashok Singhal, a key figure in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement, in Bhabanipur.

In his speech, he launched a scathing attack on the state's previous government and outlined the policies the current administration plans to adopt.

"Give me six months. After implementing the UCC, I will work to put a stop to these issues by introducing strict laws against Love Jihad, Land Jihad, and religious conversion," he said.

The Chief Minister, in an attack on the previous state government, accused it of dividing Hindu society. He targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that she sowed discord among various communities, including the Gorkhas, Lepchas, Rajbanshis, Matuas, and Kurmis.

"The previous head of the state administration sought to divide us. She went to the hills and created 11 separate boards for the Tamangs, Lepchas, and Rais. She targeted the Rajbanshi community. Her policy was to split the Matuas into two factions, incite conflict within the Thakur-bari (the Matua family), and pit Kurmis against Adivasis—all in an attempt to weaken us," said Suvendu.