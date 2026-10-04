UCC In West Bengal In 6 Months, Says CM Suvendu; Promises Laws Against Love Jihad, Religious Conversions
West Bengal CM while attending a VHP event has said that UCC will be implemented in the state in six months, reports Surajit Dutta
Published : October 4, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would come into effect in the state within the next six months.
He said that the state government intends to use the UCC as a foundation to introduce laws against “Love Jihad,” “Land Jihad”, and forced religious conversions in the near future.
The Chief Minister said this while attending a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event. Adhikari attended the birth centenary celebration of the late Ashok Singhal, a key figure in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement, in Bhabanipur.
In his speech, he launched a scathing attack on the state's previous government and outlined the policies the current administration plans to adopt.
"Give me six months. After implementing the UCC, I will work to put a stop to these issues by introducing strict laws against Love Jihad, Land Jihad, and religious conversion," he said.
The Chief Minister, in an attack on the previous state government, accused it of dividing Hindu society. He targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that she sowed discord among various communities, including the Gorkhas, Lepchas, Rajbanshis, Matuas, and Kurmis.
"The previous head of the state administration sought to divide us. She went to the hills and created 11 separate boards for the Tamangs, Lepchas, and Rais. She targeted the Rajbanshi community. Her policy was to split the Matuas into two factions, incite conflict within the Thakur-bari (the Matua family), and pit Kurmis against Adivasis—all in an attempt to weaken us," said Suvendu.
He criticised the previous government's policies regarding Durga Puja idol immersion and Muharram processions and asserted that while this government adheres to the Constitution, it will not tolerate any assault on “Sanatani culture and traditions.”
Addressing the issue of safety of sadhus and sants (sages and seers) in the state, he said, "As long as I am the Chief Minister and this government remains in power, no sant, sadhu, or religious preacher will face humiliation."
He announced the creation of a “Tirthakshetra Circuit” (Pilgrimage Circuit) at a cost of ₹1,000 crore over the next two years to develop the state's pilgrimage sites.
With the Durga Puja festival just around the corner, the state government has organised a special inaugural event at Eden Gardens on the day of Mahalaya.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was originally scheduled to attend the event.
Suvendu also stated that work has already begun to elevate the upcoming Gangasagar Mela to international standards.
Addressing the issue of anti-national activities, Suvendu said, "This government will not allow any anti-India or anti-Hindustan activities to take place on this soil." He also emphasised that any insult to the “color saffron would not be tolerated and issued a warning to certain sections of the media regarding this matter. He asserted that he would not allow the “intrinsic significance associated with the color saffron in the state to be disparaged in any way.”
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