At 'UmagineTN' Summit 2026, CM Stalin Credits Dravidian Governance Model For Tech Advancements In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday credited the Dravidian model of governance and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister MK Karunanidhi for the technological advancements in the state.

The CM was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UmagineTN-2026 Information Technology Summit, organized by the Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Dept in Nandanam, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu in Technological Advancement

Speaking at the event, Stalin said that the two-day conference will be a crucial moment in Tamil Nadu's journey of technological advancement. “I looked at the topics covered in the sessions organized for today and tomorrow. Many relevant topics are included, such as reaching even the remotest areas through digital healthcare, developing Tamil Nadu into a major hub in the gaming industry, and WhatsApp governance,” he said.

The CM said that he always envisioned Tamil Nadu being one step ahead of other states in technological development. “This conference seems to be fulfilling that vision. If we have progressed this far in the technology sector today, the foundation for it was laid by our revered leader, Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” he said. He said that Karunanidhi introduced Tamil Nadu's Information Technology (IT) policy with the perspective that technology was not a tool for a specific class, but a tool to empower the common people.

“We have come this far because of the initiatives he started, such as computer education in schools and the TIDEL Park. Technology has now become the central axis of the economic wheel, rather than just a supporting activity. Tamil Nadu is moving from the service sector, where we have traditionally been strong, to an economy centered on high technology, innovation, and novelty,” he said.