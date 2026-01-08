At 'UmagineTN' Summit 2026, CM Stalin Credits Dravidian Governance Model For Tech Advancements In Tamil Nadu
The CM while inaugurating the summit, noted that software exports are taking place from 32 of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday credited the Dravidian model of governance and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister MK Karunanidhi for the technological advancements in the state.
The CM was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UmagineTN-2026 Information Technology Summit, organized by the Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Dept in Nandanam, Chennai.
Tamil Nadu in Technological Advancement
Speaking at the event, Stalin said that the two-day conference will be a crucial moment in Tamil Nadu's journey of technological advancement. “I looked at the topics covered in the sessions organized for today and tomorrow. Many relevant topics are included, such as reaching even the remotest areas through digital healthcare, developing Tamil Nadu into a major hub in the gaming industry, and WhatsApp governance,” he said.
The CM said that he always envisioned Tamil Nadu being one step ahead of other states in technological development. “This conference seems to be fulfilling that vision. If we have progressed this far in the technology sector today, the foundation for it was laid by our revered leader, Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” he said. He said that Karunanidhi introduced Tamil Nadu's Information Technology (IT) policy with the perspective that technology was not a tool for a specific class, but a tool to empower the common people.
“We have come this far because of the initiatives he started, such as computer education in schools and the TIDEL Park. Technology has now become the central axis of the economic wheel, rather than just a supporting activity. Tamil Nadu is moving from the service sector, where we have traditionally been strong, to an economy centered on high technology, innovation, and novelty,” he said.
He said that the “unique characteristic of Tamil Nadu lies in the naturally established industrial environment that integrates productivity and digital innovation. But this did not happen automatically; it is due to the guidance of the Dravidian Model of governance”.
Dravidian Model Policy
He further said that the Dravidian Model policy was about viewing technology “not merely as a tool for economic growth, but as a means for social progress”. He said that the administrative structure and technological vision of Tamil Nadu, where skill development initiatives like 'Naan Mudhalvan', start-ups, large corporations, global enterprises, and international agencies all work together on the same path with a single goal, is the reason for our growth”.
Citing data released by the Union Government's STPI indicating software exports are taking place in 32 out of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, the CM said that the figures provided by the Union Government were the “answer to those who ask, 'What is the Dravidian Model?'”
The World in Your Hands
The Tamil Nadu CM said that through the 'World in Your Hands' scheme, the government has provided college students with the latest model laptops along with an AI subscription.
“We do not consider this an expense or a freebie. We see this as an investment towards the future, ensuring that technology is equally accessible to everyone. In this way, the UMAGINE TN conference has brought together technology, data economy, digital governance, start ups and global skill centers on a single platform giving wings to our dreams,” he said.
“Tamil Nadu's goals are clear. Tamil Nadu must be at the top in the technology of the new era. However, no one should be left behind in this development; whether it is knowledge or technology, it must be for everyone. The Dravidian Model government is building such a future for our younger generation," said Chief Minister Stalin.
