CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Bengaluru GAFX 2026 To Reinforce Karnataka’s Global AVGC-XR

Bengaluru: Bengaluru GAFX 2026, the annual conference and exhibition for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, XR, and immersive and interactive content, commenced today at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The three-day summit, running from February 27 to March 1, marks the 7th edition of the flagship event and reinforces Karnataka’s position as a driving force in India’s expanding AVGC-XR ecosystem.

With the theme “Evolution Reloaded,” this year’s edition marks the next phase of growth for the AVGC industry, where human creativity converges with artificial intelligence, real-time technologies, immersive media, and next-generation storytelling tools. GAFX 2026 celebrates this transformation by recharging skills, redefining production pipelines, and reimagining what is possible across animation, VFX, gaming, comics, XR, and AI-driven creativity.

The grand inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Information Technology & Biotechnology; Rizwan Arshad, Member of Legislative Assembly; and Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman of KEONICS, along with senior officials from the Government of Karnataka and the ABAI team.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the 7th edition of the Bengaluru Effects, Games, Animation and Visual Effects Conference, ‘Evolution Reloaded.’ Bengaluru is not just the technology capital of India; it is a city where creativity blends seamlessly with engineering and innovation attracts investment".

He said the AVGC-XR sector has emerged as a powerful new frontier, transforming the way we engage with stories, culture, education, and governance in the digital age. Karnataka led the way as the first state to introduce a dedicated AVGC policy, and we continue to reinforce that commitment through incentives, skill initiatives, centres of excellence, and strong industry collaborations.

"Our efforts are now extending beyond Bengaluru to emerging cities to ensure inclusive and regionally balanced growth. It has the potential to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years across design, coding, storytelling, music, motion capture, AI modelling, and production management. Our roadmap is focused on nurturing future-ready talent, enhancing production ecosystems, promoting original intellectual property rooted in our cultural heritage, decentralizing growth, and expanding global partnerships. By embracing innovation and responsibly leveraging Artificial Intelligence, we are determined to position Karnataka as a global leader in next-generation storytelling and immersive digital experiences,” the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar said, “Karnataka has consistently led from the front in the AVGC sector, and we were the first in Asia to introduce a dedicated policy for it in 2016, recognizing the immense potential of the orange economy well before it became a national focus. Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, today stands as a global innovation hub with nearly 875 GCCs, supported by a strong ecosystem and a steady annual output of 1.5 lakh skilled IT professionals and engineers".

He said, "Our AVGC sector is growing at 25–30% annually, has attracted over ₹2,000 crore in investments, and holds the potential to create 1.5 lakh jobs. The government is fully committed to supporting innovation, R&D, and talent development, while ensuring true speed of businesses beyond single-window clearances".

The Deputy Chief Minister added, "We are focusing on gaming, visual effects, comics, extended reality, and the rapidly growing film industry. By 2028, we aim to train 50,000 students and create 13,000 high-quality jobs. With 6.5 lakh employees being trained in generative AI, we are confident that technology will create new opportunities, just as computers once did. I call upon industry, academia, students, and investors to join us in strengthening Karnataka’s leadership in the global creative technology revolution.”