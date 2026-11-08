ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Reddy To Formally Launch Telangana Cheyutha Pension Scheme Today; 4.5 Lakh To Benefit

Kodangal: In a Diwali gift to senior citizens, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday will formally launch the Telangana Cheyutha Pension Scheme at Kondangal in Vikarabad district on Sunday, granting pensions to 4.5 lakh eligible people.

The pension amount will be deposited in their accounts on November 19, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

So far, pensions worth about Rs 922 crore have already been disbursed to 41.6 lakh people, including old age people, widows, single women, persons with disabilities, Geeta, handloom and beedi workers, along with filaria, dialysis and HIV patients.

Among the new pensioners, three lakh are widows and single women, one lakh are persons with disabilities, and 50,000 are weavers and geetha workers.

It was found during the recently conducted live authentication process that pensions are being granted in the names of about 1.5 lakh deceased people. In addition to adding new beneficiaries in their place, the government has decided to grant them to about 2.5 lakh new people.