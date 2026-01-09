Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Govt Approves CBI Probe After Parents’ Demand
Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Dehradun: In a major development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a CBI probe into the matter. The decision comes amid sustained political pressure and public outrage. The move has raised fresh hopes for a deeper investigation and justice for Ankita.
Chief Minister Dhami said the recommendation for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was made after considering the request and sentiments of Ankita Bhandari’s parents. "Respecting the wishes and emotions of Ankita’s parents, the state government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.
The decision was taken on Friday, January 9, against the backdrop of intense political debate and protests across Uttarakhand. A few days earlier, Ankita’s parents had met the Chief Minister and formally demanded a CBI investigation. At the time, Dhami had assured them that the government would take a decision after examining all legal aspects.
Following this assurance, the state government has now officially consented to a CBI probe. CM Dhami said the government’s objective from the beginning was to ensure justice through a fair, transparent and sensitive process. He stated that the state government acted promptly after learning about the tragic incident.
The Chief Minister also referred to recently circulated audio clips on social media, stating that separate FIRs have been registered in connection with them and investigations are underway. "No fact or evidence will be ignored," Dhami said.
He added that during his recent meeting with Ankita’s parents, they had again requested a CBI probe and the disclosure of alleged VIP involvement. Respecting their demand, the government decided to move ahead with the CBI investigation.
The case gained renewed momentum after actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of expelled BJP leader and former MLA Suresh Rathore, released several audio and video clips allegedly referring to VIP involvement. Following the release, protests erupted across the state. Demonstrators took to the streets and marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence.
For nearly two to three weeks, Uttarakhand witnessed political unrest. Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, social organisations, and Ankita’s family continued to demand a CBI inquiry. Amid this sustained pressure, the Dhami government finally approved the probe.
Background of the Case
Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old resident of Shrikot Dobha village in Pauri district, was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Ganga Bhogpur, Yamkeshwar block. She went missing on September 18, 2022. Initially, the case was handled by revenue police before being transferred to the regular police.
During the investigation, suspicion fell on resort owner Pulkit Arya, his friend Ankit Gupta, and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar. During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Ankita.
According to the police, Ankita was pushed into the canal near the Chilla Barrage on the night of September 18. Her body was recovered on September 24, 2022. The incident triggered massive protests across Uttarakhand.
After prolonged hearings, the court found all three accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
