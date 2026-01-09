ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Govt Approves CBI Probe After Parents’ Demand

Dehradun: In a major development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a CBI probe into the matter. The decision comes amid sustained political pressure and public outrage. The move has raised fresh hopes for a deeper investigation and justice for Ankita.

Chief Minister Dhami said the recommendation for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was made after considering the request and sentiments of Ankita Bhandari’s parents. "Respecting the wishes and emotions of Ankita’s parents, the state government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

The decision was taken on Friday, January 9, against the backdrop of intense political debate and protests across Uttarakhand. A few days earlier, Ankita’s parents had met the Chief Minister and formally demanded a CBI investigation. At the time, Dhami had assured them that the government would take a decision after examining all legal aspects.

Following this assurance, the state government has now officially consented to a CBI probe. CM Dhami said the government’s objective from the beginning was to ensure justice through a fair, transparent and sensitive process. He stated that the state government acted promptly after learning about the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister also referred to recently circulated audio clips on social media, stating that separate FIRs have been registered in connection with them and investigations are underway. "No fact or evidence will be ignored," Dhami said.

He added that during his recent meeting with Ankita’s parents, they had again requested a CBI probe and the disclosure of alleged VIP involvement. Respecting their demand, the government decided to move ahead with the CBI investigation.