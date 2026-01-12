CM Pinarayi Vijayan Leads Satyagraha Against Centre’s Financial Strangulation Of Kerala
Absence of allies Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) and M V Shreyams Kumar of RJD at the inauguration, sparks political debate.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With the Assembly elections in sight in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet ministers commenced on a day-long 'Satyagraha' protest on Monday morning, with "Central neglect" as their primary political grievance. The protest, being held at the Palayam Martyrs' Square, was inaugurated by the CM, who asserted during his address that allocation from the Finance Commission is not an act of charity, but a constitutionally guaranteed right of every state.
He said this agitation is for the needs of Kerala, and that the state is merely demanding that its rightful dues should not be denied. The CM added that the Central government's approach does not just affect the Left Front or the Kerala state government, but impacts every section of society.
"The Centre is severely strangling Kerala. This is part of a deliberate plan. It is a precise blueprint on how to destroy a land through various means," CM Vijayan said. He noted that while some are attempting to spread propaganda about "extravagance" in the state, the CAG report itself proves these allegations false. He emphasised that Kerala cannot be weakened or destroyed by such tactics, a fact now realised by the Centre and the Congress, which he blamed of indirectly supporting the former.
The CM urged the Congress and its UDF allies to abandon their attitude of cooperating with the destruction of Kerala. He alleged that the Central government’s moves are being carried out with the full consent of the Congress. He further criticised the Congress, stating that they have no hesitation in donning "the ornaments of the RSS" and "essentially becoming the RSS during times of crisis".
Vijayan also alleged that the Congress's stance is that voices against the Centre shouldn't be united. He stated that those who claim to be secular, should not intervene in this manner, as they are taking positions to protect communal interests. He warned the Congress against compromising with communalism for the sake of a few votes, some seats, or a Standing Committee position. The CM added that, unfortunately, such "shameful moves" are happening in many parts of Kerala.
While all state ministers and ruling front MLAs are participating in the Satyagraha alongside the CM, the absence of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani and RJD leader M V Shreyams Kumar during the inaugural ceremony has sparked significant political debate.
