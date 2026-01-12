ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Leads Satyagraha Against Centre’s Financial Strangulation Of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Assembly elections in sight in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet ministers commenced on a day-long 'Satyagraha' protest on Monday morning, with "Central neglect" as their primary political grievance. The protest, being held at the Palayam Martyrs' Square, was inaugurated by the CM, who asserted during his address that allocation from the Finance Commission is not an act of charity, but a constitutionally guaranteed right of every state.

He said this agitation is for the needs of Kerala, and that the state is merely demanding that its rightful dues should not be denied. The CM added that the Central government's approach does not just affect the Left Front or the Kerala state government, but impacts every section of society.

"The Centre is severely strangling Kerala. This is part of a deliberate plan. It is a precise blueprint on how to destroy a land through various means," CM Vijayan said. He noted that while some are attempting to spread propaganda about "extravagance" in the state, the CAG report itself proves these allegations false. He emphasised that Kerala cannot be weakened or destroyed by such tactics, a fact now realised by the Centre and the Congress, which he blamed of indirectly supporting the former.