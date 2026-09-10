Omar Abdullah Draws Fire For Defending Remarks That Kashmiris Had No Trousers To Wear Before Land Ownership Rights
PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar has said that NC appears to be enjoying humiliating people.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The row over the remarks by close aide of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq that Kashmiris lived in poverty and even didn't have trousers to wear before party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah took office refuses to die down.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the remarks and launched a social media campaign seeking an apology from the NC.
But Abdullah said that neither Sadiq nor National Conference requires to apologize as they only pointed out the historical fact. “BJP and PDP play the match together. They have a common agenda. Tanvir does not need to apologize for this.
Nor does he need to give any clarification. Nor does my party need to apologize for this. Tanvir did not do anything wrong,” he said.
On the death anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Abdullah on September 8, Tanvir credited the deceased leader for the historic land reforms known as land to tiller in 1950s. He quoted people saying that “Kashmiris did not have pyjamas to wear and one pyjama was shared by an entire Mohalla”, highlighting the poverty in the Valley.
“A controversy has been created for no reason regarding our Chief spokesperson. What did Tanvir say which is not historically correct,” he said.
Chief Minister referred to British settlement commissioner Walter Lawrence’s "Valley of Kashmir" which is regarded as an authentic historical account and offers insights into geography, culture and social conditions of the late 19th century of the region. Abdullah said that Kashmiris were exploited by "the Zaildars, Chakdars and landlords."
“People did not have money. Tanvir did not talk about this first. There was a time when Kashmiris were so poor that they would come to the city with their pyjamas borrowed from the mosque. This is not Tanvir's own view. This is a historical fact,” the CM added.
According to him, the intention was that Kashmiris have come out of poverty and are educating their children in engineering and medical colleges. On the other hand, PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said that NC appears to be "enjoy humiliating people" by defending the remarks of Sadiq.
“The problem with the National Conference is that they lack modern communication skills. They are still living in 1931. They have not revised their history to understand what people want today,” he said. He adde that they keep repeating the same old stories that were heard from their ancestors.
“Unfortunately, you have confined a 5,000-year-old civilisation to a small issue. I don't think they should have done this. The NC has a history of always being against those people who have made sacrifices and voted for them. They seem to enjoy humiliating them. They consider them their hereditary flock. It is part of that mindset,” Akhtar added.
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