ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Draws Fire For Defending Remarks That Kashmiris Had No Trousers To Wear Before Land Ownership Rights

Srinagar: The row over the remarks by close aide of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq that Kashmiris lived in poverty and even didn't have trousers to wear before party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah took office refuses to die down.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the remarks and launched a social media campaign seeking an apology from the NC.

But Abdullah said that neither Sadiq nor National Conference requires to apologize as they only pointed out the historical fact. “BJP and PDP play the match together. They have a common agenda. Tanvir does not need to apologize for this.

Nor does he need to give any clarification. Nor does my party need to apologize for this. Tanvir did not do anything wrong,” he said.

On the death anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Abdullah on September 8, Tanvir credited the deceased leader for the historic land reforms known as land to tiller in 1950s. He quoted people saying that “Kashmiris did not have pyjamas to wear and one pyjama was shared by an entire Mohalla”, highlighting the poverty in the Valley.

“A controversy has been created for no reason regarding our Chief spokesperson. What did Tanvir say which is not historically correct,” he said.