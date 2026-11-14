ETV Bharat / bharat

'CM Omar Assured To Strip Dy CM Of R&B Portfolio Within 15 Days': NC MLA Triggers Fresh Row In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The fissures within ruling National Conference (NC) seem to have widened after a legislator called Deputy Chief minister Surinder Choudhary a "thug", claiming that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured disgruntled MLAs that Choudhary would be stripped of a key portfolio within 15 days.

The development comes a week after CM Abdullah and NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah met 15 disgruntled legislators behind closed doors at their residence in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 6 to defuse the rebellion. The legislators demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary and the Chief Minister's close aide and advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, among other issues.

While the party's top brass publicly dismissed the revolt, MLA Javid called the Deputy CM a "thug" after skipping a public event in the Pir Panjal region.

"The Deputy CM is a thug and does not deserve my presence at his functions. My self respect and the interests of my people come first," he posted on Instagram.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Budhal MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary, who was recently appointed a member of the J&K Hajj Committee, said he had a meeting scheduled with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Friday regarding the Hajj pilgrimage.

MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary with LG Manoj Sinha (ETV Bharat)

"A poster on social media highlighted my meeting with the LG and linked it with my absence from the Deputy Chief Minister's event. I responded by calling the Deputy Chief Minister a thug. I stand by my words and comments," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is the lone Hindu face in Omar Abdullah's Cabinet, has been accused by his party MLAs of discriminating against other constituencies in the allocation of funds for public works.

"He has discriminated against all constituencies except his own, Nowshera. He has betrayed the people of Rajouri and Poonch. We complained to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about it and sought the removal of his Roads and Buildings portfolio. The CM assured us that the portfolio would be changed within 15 days," Javid said, referring to the November 6 meeting with Omar and Farooq Abdullah.

Four MLAs from the twin mountainous districts of Pir Panjal region, which comprise eight constituencies in the J&K Legislative Assembly, had submitted a complaint to CM Abdullah earlier this summer, alleging discrimination by the Deputy Chief Minister. Six of the eight MLAs, including Deputy CM Choudhary, belong to the NC.