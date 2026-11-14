'CM Omar Assured To Strip Dy CM Of R&B Portfolio Within 15 Days': NC MLA Triggers Fresh Row In Jammu Kashmir
MLA Javid maintained that the disgruntled legislators are firm on their demands, including divesting the Deputy Chief Minister of the R&B portfolio.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Srinagar: The fissures within ruling National Conference (NC) seem to have widened after a legislator called Deputy Chief minister Surinder Choudhary a "thug", claiming that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured disgruntled MLAs that Choudhary would be stripped of a key portfolio within 15 days.
The development comes a week after CM Abdullah and NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah met 15 disgruntled legislators behind closed doors at their residence in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 6 to defuse the rebellion. The legislators demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary and the Chief Minister's close aide and advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, among other issues.
While the party's top brass publicly dismissed the revolt, MLA Javid called the Deputy CM a "thug" after skipping a public event in the Pir Panjal region.
"The Deputy CM is a thug and does not deserve my presence at his functions. My self respect and the interests of my people come first," he posted on Instagram.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Budhal MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary, who was recently appointed a member of the J&K Hajj Committee, said he had a meeting scheduled with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Friday regarding the Hajj pilgrimage.
"A poster on social media highlighted my meeting with the LG and linked it with my absence from the Deputy Chief Minister's event. I responded by calling the Deputy Chief Minister a thug. I stand by my words and comments," he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who is the lone Hindu face in Omar Abdullah's Cabinet, has been accused by his party MLAs of discriminating against other constituencies in the allocation of funds for public works.
"He has discriminated against all constituencies except his own, Nowshera. He has betrayed the people of Rajouri and Poonch. We complained to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about it and sought the removal of his Roads and Buildings portfolio. The CM assured us that the portfolio would be changed within 15 days," Javid said, referring to the November 6 meeting with Omar and Farooq Abdullah.
Four MLAs from the twin mountainous districts of Pir Panjal region, which comprise eight constituencies in the J&K Legislative Assembly, had submitted a complaint to CM Abdullah earlier this summer, alleging discrimination by the Deputy Chief Minister. Six of the eight MLAs, including Deputy CM Choudhary, belong to the NC.
"We gave work orders to the Chief Minister for the Deputy Chief Minister's constituency. He has spent Rs 370 crore meant for Pir Panjal region in his own constituency. Of this, Rs 130 crore was meant for bridges and roads. He discriminated in the allocation of funds and works," Javid added.
The disgruntled legislators submitted a memorandum outlining their demands and set a deadline of 15 days for their resolution.
Farooq Abdullah has responded by proposing informal advisory panels of MLAs for each minister. The panels are aimed at acting as a "bridge between the party and the government", following the demand by rebel MLAs for a change in all eight ministers over their performance.
However, Javid maintained that they are firm on their demands, including divesting the Deputy Chief Minister of the R&B portfolio.
"We told the Chief Minister to assign the Deputy CM an insignificant ministry. He is only doing propaganda, and we are firm that he has to go," he added.
Meanwhile, Surinder Choudhary dismissed the issue as "politics" and told ETV Bharat that he prefers to maintain silence on the matter. "Ek chup ek sukh (silence brings peace)," he said, quoting an adage in response to the MLA's remarks against him on social media.
However, referring to the allegations of discrimination in fund allocation, Choudhary said the Chief Minister should respond to the issue. "Omar sahib jawaab de sakte hain (CM Omar can answer),” he said.
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