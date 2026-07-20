ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Omar Abdullah Leaves For Delhi To Join NC's Statehood Protest

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Delhi on Monday to join the National Conference's protest there demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The demonstration coincides with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and will be led by the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

"Under the leadership of our president, the statehood protest will commence from 5, Prithviraj Road at 10 am. All party leaders, MLAs, and legislators will assemble there before proceeding together," a party spokesperson said.