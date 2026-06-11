CM Omar Abdullah Calls On PM Modi; Pushes For Restoration Of Jammu Kashmir's Statehood
Economic development, tourism promotion and infrastructure expansion in J&K were also discussed in the meeting.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the Union Territory, including the early restoration of statehood, economic development, tourism promotion and infrastructure expansion.
During the meeting, Abdullah highlighted the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for the restoration of full statehood at the earliest. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the current economic situation in the Union Territory and sought continued support from the Centre to accelerate growth, strengthen connectivity, generate employment opportunities and enhance public welfare.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sustained investments in infrastructure, tourism and development projects to maintain the momentum of progress in the region.
Abdullah also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 uninterrupted years in office, acknowledging his leadership and the Centre's support for Jammu and Kashmir's development initiatives.
Chief Minister called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today and discussed key issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, including the early restoration of statehood, state of the economy and the pace of development.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) June 11, 2026
The Chief Minister also highlighted the… pic.twitter.com/QMlu3hMsgE
The meeting assumes significance amid ongoing discussions over the political future of Jammu and Kashmir and efforts to boost economic activity through improved infrastructure and connectivity.
On Wednesday, Abdullah called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed various major issues to improve the railway connectivity in the UT.
Officials said the Railways Ministry has decided to introduce a commercial stoppage for the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag to benefit commuters, tourists and traders across south Kashmir.
The new halt is expected to provide faster and more reliable transportation access to Anantnag, one of the Valley's key economic and cultural centres.
The Chief Minister also underlined the growing role of the railway network in supporting Jammu and Kashmir's economy. He noted that the seamless transportation of fruits such as apples and cherries, along with industrial goods including cement, has improved logistics, reduced transportation costs and expanded market access for local producers.
Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said the decision to provide a stoppage at Anantnag reflects the government's effort to respond to local aspirations and ensure that infrastructure projects directly benefit people on the ground.
Vaishnaw said that railway expansion remains a key component of the region's long-term economic growth strategy.
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