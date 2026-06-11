ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Omar Abdullah Calls On PM Modi; Pushes For Restoration Of Jammu Kashmir's Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the Union Territory, including the early restoration of statehood, economic development, tourism promotion and infrastructure expansion.

During the meeting, Abdullah highlighted the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for the restoration of full statehood at the earliest. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the current economic situation in the Union Territory and sought continued support from the Centre to accelerate growth, strengthen connectivity, generate employment opportunities and enhance public welfare.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sustained investments in infrastructure, tourism and development projects to maintain the momentum of progress in the region.

Abdullah also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 uninterrupted years in office, acknowledging his leadership and the Centre's support for Jammu and Kashmir's development initiatives.

The meeting assumes significance amid ongoing discussions over the political future of Jammu and Kashmir and efforts to boost economic activity through improved infrastructure and connectivity.