Fracas Inside Bihar Legislative Council As Nitish Calls Rabri Devi "This Woman"
The Opposition raised slogans demanding resignation of Home Minister Samrat Chowdhary over deteriorating law and order in state after two headlining rape incidents.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Patna: The fifth day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's Budget Session saw a major uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state, during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address in the Legislative Council, culminating in a heated argument between the CM and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rabri Devi. Seeing the war of words, the Chairman adjourned the House proceedings until 2.30 pm.
While the CM was speaking in the House, opposition members rushed into the well, demanding answers over the rape of girls in Darbhanga and Khagaria, while LoP Rabri Devi kept asking questions.
Eventually, the disturbance got to the Chief Minister, who lashed out at the LoP, saying, "This woman... This one is making too much noise, did you people do any work? When our government came to power in 2005, we looked into everything. We know everything. Did she do any work? This woman... After her husband stepped down, she was made the leader. Did these people do any work?" He then demanded that the Deputy Chairman take action against the protesting opposition MLCs.
Outside the House, the opposition raised slogans against the government, and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Samrat Choudhary. Rabri Devi alleged that since Choudhary took charge of the Home Ministry, criminal incidents in the state have increased, hence, they were demanding his resignation.
"Home Minister Samrat Choudhary had said that he would resign if such an incident occurred. Thousands of incidents have already happened, he should resign immediately. Since he became Home Minister, crime has increased even more in Bihar," said LoP Rabri Devi.
As opposition members kept chanting slogans against the government and the Home Minister, and displaying placards against them, RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh alleged that when the CM was speaking inside the House, his microphone was switched off. "We want to know at whose behest the microphone was switched off?" he asked.
Also Read: