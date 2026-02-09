ETV Bharat / bharat

Fracas Inside Bihar Legislative Council As Nitish Calls Rabri Devi "This Woman"

Patna: The fifth day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's Budget Session saw a major uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state, during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address in the Legislative Council, culminating in a heated argument between the CM and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rabri Devi. Seeing the war of words, the Chairman adjourned the House proceedings until 2.30 pm.

While the CM was speaking in the House, opposition members rushed into the well, demanding answers over the rape of girls in Darbhanga and Khagaria, while LoP Rabri Devi kept asking questions.

Eventually, the disturbance got to the Chief Minister, who lashed out at the LoP, saying, "This woman... This one is making too much noise, did you people do any work? When our government came to power in 2005, we looked into everything. We know everything. Did she do any work? This woman... After her husband stepped down, she was made the leader. Did these people do any work?" He then demanded that the Deputy Chairman take action against the protesting opposition MLCs.