CM Naidu Inspects Andhra Cyclone Affected Areas; Loss Estimated At Rs 4,600 Crore
Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas, announced relief measures, and promised swift restoration of power, water, telecom and other essential supplies.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Amalapuram, Katrenikona: Central teams are scheduled to arrive in Andhra Pradesh today to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which has affected large swathes of the state and caused extensive damage estimated to be worth over Rs 4,600 crore. Due to the intensity of the cyclonic winds, over 10,000 electricity poles have collapsed. Of these, 8,000 are in the Konaseema district alone. 2,000 personnel are currently engaged in power restoration efforts.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated, "Cyclone Arnab was severe. By leveraging technology, we were able to track its movement hour by hour and respond effectively. We succeeded in minimising the loss of life. However, the damage to property could not be avoided. According to preliminary estimates, the losses amount to Rs 4,600 crore."
'Asked For Central Help From Amit Shah'
"I have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide assistance. Central teams are arriving in the state today (Friday) to assess the damage on the ground," Naidu said.
Earlier, the Home Minister spoke with the CMs of all cyclone-affected states, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, as well as the UT of Puducherry. He assured them of full support to mitigate the impact of the disaster.
In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster. NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2026
Shah also said NDRF teams are carrying out relief operations in affected areas on a war footing and that rehabilitation efforts are currently underway. In a post on X, he said a Central inter-ministerial team would soon be dispatched to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance.
Aerial Survey, Relief Work On Ground
The CM Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas on Thursday, accompanied by district in-charge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, government whip Datla Buchibabu, MPs Harish Mathur and Sana Satish Babu, and TDP district president Guthula Sai. Travelling by helicopter from Vijayawada, the CM travelled across affected areas, taking note of submerged paddy fields, as well as banana and coconut plantations, in the Krishna, West Godavari, and Konaseema regions.
He landed on a helipad in Cheyyeru Gunnepalli under Katrenikona mandal, from where he travelled around 15 km by road to reach a relief centre in Gachakayalapora. En route, he inspected waterlogged agricultural fields in Vetlapalem and spoke with farmers.
He visited coconut and oil palm farmers in the Katrenikona mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, who had suffered losses from the cyclone or had been affected by flooding. Although the farmers said they had insured their crops, they added they suffered severe losses, just 15 days before their crops were due for harvest.
They said their entire yield is now at risk because many coconut trees have fallen to the ground and can't be replaced soon, while the growing tips (crowns) of the trees that remain standing are also damaged.
The CM announced a compensation of Rs 1,500 for each coconut and oil palm tree lost, noting that such compensation will be extended across 57 different categories.
How Govt Planned Relief & Rescue Ops In Advance
Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Naidu stated, "As soon as we were alerted about the impending cyclone, we mobilised 30,000 personnel from the administrative machinery for relief and rescue efforts."
He added, "Our goal was to prevent any loss of life. It is deeply distressing that we still lost seven people, some due to wall collapse, others from electrocution."
On why he rushed to the affected areas, he said, "I came here because the true reality of the situation can only be understood by witnessing the hardships you are facing on the ground."
"Anticipating the extent of damage in advance, when we declared holidays for schools and colleges in the frontline districts, some individuals from Kakinada mocked us on social media, questioning why holidays were declared when there was no cyclone on Tuesday. It is precisely because of the proactive measures we took that loss of life was minimised," the CM said.
He further said, "By alerting the SDRF, fire services, and police personnel before the cyclone hit, we were able to clear routes for transportation by Wednesday. Telecom companies are expected to stock diesel to keep their towers operational. They are failing to do so. We have informed them that if they procure the necessary diesel, we will cover the costs. By tomorrow, mobile signal availability issues will be resolved. The Konaseema and West Godavari districts have been severely affected by the cyclone."
Recalling cyclones that have hit the state in the past, the CM said, "We have effectively tackled major cyclones like Hudhud, Titli, Mopha, and now Arnab."
"Thirty years ago, in 1996, a severe cyclone wreaked havoc in this region. Back then, I arrived by helicopter, landed right here on the Mummidivaram road, and assessed the damage," he said, reminiscing about his first term as CM. "We even operated a makeshift secretariat out of the Rajamahendravaram RDO office for eight days," he added.
Inspecting Power Restoration Works
The CM also inspected power restoration works, saying the government of neighbouring Telangana has agreed to his request to send 1,000 electricity department staff for emergency repair operations in the affected areas. "If necessary, we will also request personnel from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," the CM said, adding, "Thousands of trees have been uprooted, but already, power supply has already been restored in some areas. We will achieve 100 per cent restoration within two days."
EPDCL CMD Pruthvi Tej explained the progress in the power restoration works to Naidu. Afterwards, the CM held a special meeting with women affected by the flooding. Upon being informed that their huts had collapsed, Naidu directed the Collector to take steps for their reconstruction, instructing them to provide land titles (pattas) to those residing on government land. He also assured that the drinking water supply would be restored soon.
It was announced that those returning home from rehabilitation centres would be provided with 25 kg of rice, essential commodities, and financial assistance to cover other expenses.
Also Read:
- Cyclone Arnab Brings Heavy Rain Alert To North Bengal, Snowfall At Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass
- Cyclone Arnab: Standing Crops On 3.25 Lakh Hectares Damaged In Andhra, Power Infra Loss At Rs 11.70 Crore
- Cyclone Arnab Ravages Andhra: 6 Dead, Crops & Power Lines Devastated; Centre Offers Assistance
- Cyclone Arnab: Home Minister Shah Speaks With CMs Of Affected states, Assures All Possible Assistance