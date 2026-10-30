ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Naidu Inspects Andhra Cyclone Affected Areas; Loss Estimated At Rs 4,600 Crore

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inspecting a submerged paddy field near Vetlapalem in Konaseema district. Minister Atchannaidu is also seen. ( ETV Bharat )

Amalapuram, Katrenikona: Central teams are scheduled to arrive in Andhra Pradesh today to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which has affected large swathes of the state and caused extensive damage estimated to be worth over Rs 4,600 crore. Due to the intensity of the cyclonic winds, over 10,000 electricity poles have collapsed. Of these, 8,000 are in the Konaseema district alone. 2,000 personnel are currently engaged in power restoration efforts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated, "Cyclone Arnab was severe. By leveraging technology, we were able to track its movement hour by hour and respond effectively. We succeeded in minimising the loss of life. However, the damage to property could not be avoided. According to preliminary estimates, the losses amount to Rs 4,600 crore."

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu speaking with women at a rehabilitation centre in Gachakayalapora, Katrenikona mandal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district (ETV Bharat) 'Asked For Central Help From Amit Shah' "I have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide assistance. Central teams are arriving in the state today (Friday) to assess the damage on the ground," Naidu said. Earlier, the Home Minister spoke with the CMs of all cyclone-affected states, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, as well as the UT of Puducherry. He assured them of full support to mitigate the impact of the disaster. Shah also said NDRF teams are carrying out relief operations in affected areas on a war footing and that rehabilitation efforts are currently underway. In a post on X, he said a Central inter-ministerial team would soon be dispatched to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance. Aerial Survey, Relief Work On Ground The CM Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas on Thursday, accompanied by district in-charge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, government whip Datla Buchibabu, MPs Harish Mathur and Sana Satish Babu, and TDP district president Guthula Sai. Travelling by helicopter from Vijayawada, the CM travelled across affected areas, taking note of submerged paddy fields, as well as banana and coconut plantations, in the Krishna, West Godavari, and Konaseema regions. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu observing the cyclone-affected area from a helicopter (ETV Bharat) He landed on a helipad in Cheyyeru Gunnepalli under Katrenikona mandal, from where he travelled around 15 km by road to reach a relief centre in Gachakayalapora. En route, he inspected waterlogged agricultural fields in Vetlapalem and spoke with farmers. He visited coconut and oil palm farmers in the Katrenikona mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, who had suffered losses from the cyclone or had been affected by flooding. Although the farmers said they had insured their crops, they added they suffered severe losses, just 15 days before their crops were due for harvest. Water flowing over railway tracks between Ichchapuram and Jadupudi in Srikakulam district (ETV Bharat) They said their entire yield is now at risk because many coconut trees have fallen to the ground and can't be replaced soon, while the growing tips (crowns) of the trees that remain standing are also damaged. The CM announced a compensation of Rs 1,500 for each coconut and oil palm tree lost, noting that such compensation will be extended across 57 different categories. How Govt Planned Relief & Rescue Ops In Advance