ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Naidu Directs Officials To Connect Andhra Industries With Global Markets At CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: At a review meeting for the 31st CII Partnership Summit-2026 scheduled at Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to connect the industries in the state with the global markets and provide new business contacts to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Naidu said that the key objective of the conference is to position Andhra as a key hub for global investments, international trade and technology partnerships.

He suggested that there should be programs to discuss six main sectors, from trade to quantum. "The investment opportunities in the state should be globalised and a new path should be set for the world by organising the conference with the theme of reliability," he added.

The two-day event will bring together government representatives from various countries, industry leaders, heads of international organisations and technology experts. Representatives from 59 countries, including 15 foreign ministers, are expected to participate in the event under the theme 'Navigating New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust'.

The event will focus on six key themes: trade, investment and global value chains; trust, geoeconomics and global cooperation; and agriculture, food security and the bio-based economy; talent, skills and international employment opportunities; technology, innovation and industries of the future; and clean energy and sustainable growth.

"A total of about 1,250 people, including more than 40 international speakers, 350 foreign representatives and 900 Indian representatives, will participate in the conference," Naidu said. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) director general Chandrajit Banerjee was present at the review meeting.