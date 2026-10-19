ETV Bharat / bharat

Fadnavis Says Tiger Shroff Attackers Identified, Promises To Track Down Their Handlers As Well

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the suspected attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon, even as he assured that Mumbai Police would track down those involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff and their handlers.

The 36-year-old actor escaped with minor injuries after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed unidentified persons opening fire on the actor's car. Shroff's driver Firdous and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press conferene in Nagpur on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the media in Nagpur on Monday, Fadnavis termed the incident as grave and condemnable and said the government has "taken this matter very seriously".

"Mumbai Police has received clues and is working on them. The suspects have been identified, and they will be arrested as soon as possible. We will also track down their handlers, who are hiding somewhere and sending instructions from there," he said.

Fadnavis claimed that none of those involved in the attack was operating from Maharashtra. "Those operating from within the state have already been arrested. These people are operating from outside Maharashtra or from abroad. We will coordinate with the states from where they are operating and seek the Centre's assistance to track down those operating from abroad. Action will be taken against them," he said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.

Describing the perpetrators as cowards, Fadnavis said the police took every threat seriously and would ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.