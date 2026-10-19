Fadnavis Says Tiger Shroff Attackers Identified, Promises To Track Down Their Handlers As Well
The Chief Minister claimed that none of those involved in the attack was operating from Maharashtra.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the suspected attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon, even as he assured that Mumbai Police would track down those involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff and their handlers.
The 36-year-old actor escaped with minor injuries after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed unidentified persons opening fire on the actor's car. Shroff's driver Firdous and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident.
Addressing the media in Nagpur on Monday, Fadnavis termed the incident as grave and condemnable and said the government has "taken this matter very seriously".
"Mumbai Police has received clues and is working on them. The suspects have been identified, and they will be arrested as soon as possible. We will also track down their handlers, who are hiding somewhere and sending instructions from there," he said.
Fadnavis claimed that none of those involved in the attack was operating from Maharashtra. "Those operating from within the state have already been arrested. These people are operating from outside Maharashtra or from abroad. We will coordinate with the states from where they are operating and seek the Centre's assistance to track down those operating from abroad. Action will be taken against them," he said.
Breaking News: New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor. Read in details: https://t.co/5efSpLtr4v #tigershroff #LatestNews #bollywoodnews #TopNews #CrimeNews https://t.co/ScDbkoSGXJ— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 19, 2026
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.
The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.
Describing the perpetrators as cowards, Fadnavis said the police took every threat seriously and would ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.
"These are cowards who attempt to strike from hiding. Their attempts will be foiled, and they will not be spared," he asserted.
The CM said he had spoken to Tiger Shroff and assured the actor that the incident had been taken seriously and that he would be provided security.
"I told him that we would identify and apprehend the accused and that he had no reason to worry," Fadnavis said.
अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ इनके ऊपर हुआ हमला एवं अन्य विभिन्न मुद्दों के संदर्भ में मीडिया से संवाद। ( नागपुर | 19-10-2026 ) #Maharashtra #Nagpur https://t.co/QC7VD8lt3E— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 19, 2026
The chief minister also hit out at the Opposition over its criticism of the government's handling of law and order, referring to the Mansukh Hiran murder case (linked to the bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai in 2021) and alleged irregularities in police transfers and postings during the previous government.
"Have they forgotten how their ministers had to go to jail? Even the country's biggest industrialist was not safe during their tenure as a bomb was planted outside his house," he said.
The Mumbai Police is a professional force and enjoys the confidence of the public, including among members of the film industry, the CM added.
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