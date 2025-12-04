Uttarakhand CM Dhami: Won't Let Land And Love Jihadis Change Dev Bhoomi's Demography
Says encroachers first lay down "blue, yellow, and green sheets", then begin construction on government land, promises to continue demolition drives.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Haldwani: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit across Nainital district as part of his official Kumaon tour, made aggressive statements about demographic change in Dev Bhoomi on Wednesday. He claimed that in the state, government land is first encroached upon by laying down "blue, yellow, and green sheets, after which, construction begins on these sites", adding, "We have identified 550 such religious sites and removed illegal encroachments from them. The government has taken possession of these lands."
While in Kathgodam, he attended a conference of former paramilitary members organised by CRPF, where he also paid tribute to the contribution of the state's soldiers for the nation's security, and honoured the families of the fallen.
Addressing the gathering, he said his government's campaign to free government lands of encroachment will continue. "We are examining every document," he said. Calling the illegal action "land jihad", the CM said the cultural heritage of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand will not be harmed. He added, "We won't allow any insecurity to grow among the indigenous people."
The CM said his state was facing many challenges. "Today, people who conduct love jihad have settled in places where they never existed, and now want to change the demography of our mountain regions by claiming to be natives. They are ruining Dev Bhoomi's demography," he said.
"We won't tolerate this tampering with our culture. We have freed more than 10,000 acres of government land from land jihad infiltrators. Nor will we allow our sisters and daughters to be affected. We are also working to stop perverted mentalities like love jihad and spit jihad," he continued.
Talking about the recent unrest in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area, following a spate of house demolitions, the CM said, "Rioters took law into their own hands and attacked our police administration. I saw journalist friends along with some of our police sisters and soldiers, get injured. It was heartbreaking. That's when we decided to teach them a lesson, by enacting a law to recover the damage to government or private property by rioters from the accused."
