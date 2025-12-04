ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand CM Dhami: Won't Let Land And Love Jihadis Change Dev Bhoomi's Demography

Haldwani: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit across Nainital district as part of his official Kumaon tour, made aggressive statements about demographic change in Dev Bhoomi on Wednesday. He claimed that in the state, government land is first encroached upon by laying down "blue, yellow, and green sheets, after which, construction begins on these sites", adding, "We have identified 550 such religious sites and removed illegal encroachments from them. The government has taken possession of these lands."

While in Kathgodam, he attended a conference of former paramilitary members organised by CRPF, where he also paid tribute to the contribution of the state's soldiers for the nation's security, and honoured the families of the fallen.

Addressing the gathering, he said his government's campaign to free government lands of encroachment will continue. "We are examining every document," he said. Calling the illegal action "land jihad", the CM said the cultural heritage of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand will not be harmed. He added, "We won't allow any insecurity to grow among the indigenous people."