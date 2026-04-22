‘CM Can’t Put Democracy In Peril By Interfering With Probe’, SC On ED's Plea Over I-PAC Raid
The bench observed that a chief minister of any state cannot walk in the midst of an investigation, putting democracy in peril.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that the matter at hand is not an ordinary dispute of “Ram versus Shyam,” but an extraordinary situation with distinct contours, while expressing its displeasure with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged interference in Enforcement Directorate (ED) search operations against the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata earlier this year.
The matter came before a bench comprising justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria. The bench was hearing petitions moved by the ED and its officers seeking a CBI probe against the Bengal CM and others.
During the hearing, the bench orally observed that it is not a dispute between the state and the Union, and a chief minister of any state cannot walk in the midst of an investigation, put democracy in peril.
“Don’t convert this into a dispute between the state and the Union. This is, per se, an act committed by an individual who happens to be the chief minister….”, observed the bench. The bench made these observations while responding to senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, who represented one of the petitioners. Guruswamy argued against the maintainability of the plea.
Guruswamy insisted that she is on maintainability and added, “When we come to the facts, your lordships will see there is no situation as described by the other side.”
It was argued before the bench that there was no criminal conduct, there was no intimidation, and there was no infraction. However, the bench was not convinced by the contention that the questions related to Article 32, arising in the present case, were required to be examined by a larger bench.
It was argued that the apex court had never seen a proposition like the one raised in the present plea. The bench orally observed that now every state was filing petitions under Article 32. The bench asked, " What is that substantial question of law that it needs to be referred to a 5-judge bench?
Another counsel argued that the ED could have moved before a judicial magistrate with its complaint. The bench also orally observed that it cannot ignore the realities on the ground in West Bengal and pointed to the recent incident where judicial officers were held hostage. “And you want the petitioner to have gone to a magistrate under Section 200?” asked the bench.
The bench further observed that it cannot lose sight of the practical situation which is present in the state. “Don’t compel us to make observations. This is not a litigation between Ram and Shyam. This is an extraordinary situation where the contours are totally different. Court has to take a decision keeping in view socio-political realities…” observed the bench.
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