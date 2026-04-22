ETV Bharat / bharat

‘CM Can’t Put Democracy In Peril By Interfering With Probe’, SC On ED's Plea Over I-PAC Raid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that the matter at hand is not an ordinary dispute of “Ram versus Shyam,” but an extraordinary situation with distinct contours, while expressing its displeasure with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged interference in Enforcement Directorate (ED) search operations against the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata earlier this year.

The matter came before a bench comprising justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria. The bench was hearing petitions moved by the ED and its officers seeking a CBI probe against the Bengal CM and others.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that it is not a dispute between the state and the Union, and a chief minister of any state cannot walk in the midst of an investigation, put democracy in peril.

“Don’t convert this into a dispute between the state and the Union. This is, per se, an act committed by an individual who happens to be the chief minister….”, observed the bench. The bench made these observations while responding to senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, who represented one of the petitioners. Guruswamy argued against the maintainability of the plea.

Guruswamy insisted that she is on maintainability and added, “When we come to the facts, your lordships will see there is no situation as described by the other side.”