Baruipur Minor Gangrape-Murder Case: CM Adhikari Provides Job To Brother Of Suspect Who Was Lynched, Rs 25 Lakh To Parents
Visits minor victim's home first, promises speedy trial, strict punishment, before reaching out to lynching victim's family | Subhajeet Das reports.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday (July 11) announced various forms of assistance to the family of the man who was lynched by an irate mob in the wake of the savage gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. Describing the lynching as a "brutal murder", the CM handed over the appointment letter for a government job to the elder brother of the victim, besides a Rs 25 lakh cheque and government allowances to the parents.
On July 4, a 12-year-old girl left home in Suryapur under Baruipur sometime in the evening to buy a birthday gift for a friend, but never returned home. Next morning, her body was found packed inside a sack and dumped in a nearby pond. Villagers identified four local youth from CCTV footage and deposited them at the local police station. They were later arrested.
Another youth, Indrajit Mondal aka Indrajit Tanti, was falsely suspected of being involved in the crime by the mob and lynched. In subsequent developments, Prabhas Mondal, one of the four accused who had been arrested, and who had turned witness against the rest, was shot dead in a police "encounter" in the early hours of Wednesday, July 8.
CM Adhikari Baruipur Visit
This marked CM Adhikari's second visit to Baruipur after the horrific gangrape-murder incident. On Saturday, he reached Suryapur in Baruipur at around 11.30 am and first met the family of the minor victim, spoke with the family for about 10 minutes and assured them of his support. He also reassured them that the administration would ensure a speedy trial and strict punishment for the perpetrators.
Then he reached Indrajit's family, where he said, "Indrajit was killed because of his name and identity. The murder was instigated by those who lost the election. Radicals and fundamentalists might be involved, or it could be a conspiracy by the ultra-Left. The way a 35-year-old unmarried man was beaten to death after having his hands and feet tied, constitutes a brutal murder."
He further added, "There will be no leniency towards Indrajit's killers. The victim's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, has been given a job as a civic volunteer, and will be posted at the Suryapur police outpost. Indrajit's house, which was vandalised that day, has been renovated. Arrangements have also been made for his father's old-age pension and his mother's inclusion in the Annapurna Yojana. I cannot bring Indrajit back, but the killers will face the ultimate punishment."
Bapi Mondal said, "The CM has assured us of all kinds of assistance. He gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job."
Next, the CM inaugurated a newly-established police outpost at Suryapur. The decision to set up this outpost was taken to bolster security in the area following the tragic incident. According to administrative sources, a total of 20 police personnel will be deployed at this outpost for the time being, including two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), four Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and four female police personnel. It has been stated that the primary objectives of this outpost are to promptly address local grievances, increase patrolling, and strengthen law and order.
Also Read:
- CID Takes Over Baruipur Encounter Probe; 40 Arrested For Lynching, Vandalism, Cop Attack
- 'This Is Jungle Raj', Mahua Moitra Slams Bengal Govt Over Baruipur Rape-Murder Accused's Encounter Killing
- Key Accused In Baruipur Rape And Murder Case Killed In Encounter
- 'Severe Head Injury, Bite Marks, Sexual Assault': Preliminary Autopsy Report Of Baruipur Minor Girl