ETV Bharat / bharat

Baruipur Minor Gangrape-Murder Case: CM Adhikari Provides Job To Brother Of Suspect Who Was Lynched, Rs 25 Lakh To Parents

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday (July 11) announced various forms of assistance to the family of the man who was lynched by an irate mob in the wake of the savage gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. Describing the lynching as a "brutal murder", the CM handed over the appointment letter for a government job to the elder brother of the victim, besides a Rs 25 lakh cheque and government allowances to the parents.

On July 4, a 12-year-old girl left home in Suryapur under Baruipur sometime in the evening to buy a birthday gift for a friend, but never returned home. Next morning, her body was found packed inside a sack and dumped in a nearby pond. Villagers identified four local youth from CCTV footage and deposited them at the local police station. They were later arrested.

Another youth, Indrajit Mondal aka Indrajit Tanti, was falsely suspected of being involved in the crime by the mob and lynched. In subsequent developments, Prabhas Mondal, one of the four accused who had been arrested, and who had turned witness against the rest, was shot dead in a police "encounter" in the early hours of Wednesday, July 8.

CM Adhikari Baruipur Visit

This marked CM Adhikari's second visit to Baruipur after the horrific gangrape-murder incident. On Saturday, he reached Suryapur in Baruipur at around 11.30 am and first met the family of the minor victim, spoke with the family for about 10 minutes and assured them of his support. He also reassured them that the administration would ensure a speedy trial and strict punishment for the perpetrators.