ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Kerala, Alhind Air Plans Hit Turbulence Amid Global Tensions, Leasing Hurdles

Thiruvananthapuram: The launch of Kerala's much-anticipated private carriers - Air Kerala and Alhind Air - has run into turbulence, with geopolitical instability and financial constraints delaying their take-off plans.

Both airlines, originally expected to begin operations in 2025, are now facing uncertainty due to a mix of global and domestic challenges.

Kochi-based Air Kerala, envisioned as the Kerala's first private airline focused on affordable travel for expatriates, is grappling with investor and aircraft leasing issues. Despite securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in 2024 and receiving the ‘KD’ airline code from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in May 2025, the airline has struggled to finalise aircraft acquisition. The 'KD' airline code represents 'Kerala Dream', to the upcoming ultra-low-cost carriers targeting flights for non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

''We are currently seeking new investors,'' one of the representatives of the Air Kerala company, speaking on condition of anonymity, told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Industry sources indicate that global leasing firms have tightened norms following the collapse of Indian carriers such as Go First, now demanding up to 12 months' advance lease payments or proof of ₹200 crore liquidity.

Air Kerala's initial plan to deploy five ATR 72 aircraft for regional routes has been delayed after a deal with an Irish leasing firm fell through. The airline, however, maintains that operations are not shelved and long-term plans include scaling up to 20 aircraft, including Airbus A320s for international routes.