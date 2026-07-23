ETV Bharat / bharat

Closure Of Metro Stations: CJI Says He Will Intervene If Issue Not Resolved By Lunch

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday took note of the SCBA's plea that several metro stations have been closed, making it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court and said he will intervene if the matter is not resolved by lunchtime.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh mentioned the closure of the Supreme Court Metro and other stations amid the ongoing student protests right in the morning. He urged the CJI-led bench that there should at least be restricted access for lawyers, litigants and court staff.

The CJI also said he had directed that no adverse orders in any case should be passed solely on account of the absence of lawyers affected by the prevailing situation. The bar leader proposed that individuals holding valid Supreme Court entry passes, including Registry staff, be allowed to get off at the Supreme Court Metro station after undergoing security screening.

He said commuters exiting the station could be screened and only those carrying valid proximity cards or official Supreme Court identification be allowed to leave the station.