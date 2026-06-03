ETV Bharat / bharat

119 Passengers Stranded In Kochi As Flight To Bahrain Cancelled At Last Minute

The flight was scheduled to depart from Kochi to Bahrain on Wednesday at 11.45 am. ( ETV Bharat )

Kochi: A total of 119 passengers were stranded at the Kochi International Airport after an Air India Express service to Bahrain was cancelled following the emergency closure of Kuwait's airspace.

Flight number IX 439, which was scheduled to operate from Kochi to Bahrain, was called off at the very last minute. ​The flight was scheduled to depart from Kochi to Bahrain on Wednesday at 11.45 AM.

Accordingly, passengers, including expatriate Keralites, had arrived early at the airport and completed all security checks, including boarding. However, an emergency message from the control room stated that Kuwait's airspace had been abruptly closed, forcing authorities to cancel the service immediately. ​Subsequently, all 119 passengers who were ready to board were offloaded at the airport. The unexpected disruption led to tense and anxious moments at the airport for hours.

Following this, the Customs and Immigration departments intervened to cancel the passengers' immigration clearance and return their luggage. The passengers were then escorted out of the airport and sent back home.